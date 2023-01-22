Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLA

Homeless Encampment near DTLA Photo by Google

An investigation is under following one person who was found dead after an homeless encampment fire in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning.



LAFD responded to reports of a trash fire near the 1600 blk of S Grand Vista Ave with the cross street of Emery St just after 4:30am. This area is known to be an industrial area.



Homeless people is also said to camp around this area all the time but mainly during the nights and early morning.



When firefighters arrived they reported being on scene of a small homeless encampment fire. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames in less then 15 minutes without additional units needed.



After the fire was extinguished, they sadly located one person who was unfortunately pronounced deceased.



The victims gender and age has not been identified. No other injuries were reported.



Its unclear if the fire was accidental or intentional but authorities are calling this a suspicious death.



The cause of this deadly fatal fire is under investigation.



LAFD Arson investigators and LAPD Hollenbeck officer's are handling this investigation.



Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Hollenbeck Division at (323)-342-4100.



Prior to this incident, LA Mayor Karen Bass visited the white house on Jan.20th for the first time. She was also to meet with President Joe Biden in regards to homelessness. Karen plans and hopes to reduce homelessness around the U.S by 25% in the next two years.



