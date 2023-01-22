Torrance, CA

Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In Torrance

A standoff with a mass shooting suspect in Torrance has concluded after officers approached the van believed to be in connection with the suspect.

It all happened Saturday night just after 10:20pm when Monterey Park PD responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Star Dance Studios on the 100 blk of West Garvey Ave.

When officer's arrived they saw a numerous amount of civilians pouring out of the business, screaming. It is believed that a Luna Year of the rabbit event was taking place.

After investigating further, officers stated at least 10 people were pronounced dead at the scene. 10 others were said to be wounded.

Their conditions listed from stable to critical condition.

After checking for video footage, officer's stated the suspect was described as a man with a firearm who quickly fled the scene.

Moments later, other 911 calls came out from Lai Lai Ballroom & studios on the 100 blk of Garfield Ave in Alhambra regarding a shooting attempt.

LASD Homicide detectives quickly rushed to that area to determine if the two incidents were related.

Today, law enforcement in Torrance surrounded a white van believed in to in connection with the suspect in a shoppong center near the corner of Hawthorne Blvd & Sepulveda blvd before this afternoon.

Numerous SWAT and officers eventually approached the just after 1pm. The suspect reportedly suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

LASD Homicide bureau is working closely with Monterey Park to continue this investigation.

Its unclear of the suspects status at this time. Link to Editor

