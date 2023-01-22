LA Woman Pleading For Help In Finding Her 10-Year Old Service Dog Who Has Been Missing Over 2 Months

Link to Editor

Photo of 10-Year Old Jaxon Photo by B. Alexander Via Nextdoor Neighbors

An LA woman is desperately pleading for help after her dog has been missing for over 2 month now.



It all happened on December 17th, when B. Alexander (Victim) say's her car was stolen near Compton Ave & East 24th St. Alexander's 10-year old Chihuahua was asleep in the backseat of her car.



Alexander's vehicle was recovered nearly a week later but unfortunately not with her dog.



The photo above show's 10-year old Jaxon who is service dog to the family. Jaxon is 10 inches in height and is only 5 pounds.



Prior to this incident, Jaxon was diagnosed with Bronchitis, which is why she kept jaxon in her vehicle with a humidifier and never turned the vehicle off.



Alexander has and is still actively searching for him. She's been doing everything from spreading flyers to talking to neighbors to see if she can get any leads to jaxon.



"The rain has made this mission more difficult. I am partially handicapped" Alexander told WCN.



Alexander attempted to contact authorities and had no luck.



"One that day, the police did not come to meet me. I ended up going to the station. My car was found 5 days later and yet to find my dog." Alexander also told WCN.



In hopes to this post , Alexander hopes someone come foward with any information on Jaxon's whereabouts. She is more then worried and is still offering a cash rewards for any info leading up to the find of Jaxon. #BringJaxonHome .



Anyone with information, contact us directly.

