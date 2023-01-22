Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale

Link to Editor

Photo of Crime Scene Tape

Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening.



It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.



According to the report, one suspect reported to be a man used a handgun in the robbery.



Multiple officer's responded and an LAPD Airship was requested to aid at the scene.



When officer's arrived they went over video footage from the store. After going over tape, they confirmed an armed robbery occurred prior to their arrival.



Another suspect was also in the footage but was not reported during the 911 call/dispatch.



After going back over the tape, officers said that suspect was said to apparently be a woman.



Officer's reported the man and woman both brandished handguns at employees during the robbery.



The suspects reportedly took over 9 vacuum's, then fled in Red Mercedes Benz in an unknown direction.



No weapons or property has not been recovered at this time. The motive behind the suspects taking only vacuums is unknown at this time



Thankfully no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.



Police did not release any other available suspect description or information. No other information is available at this time.



Officers at LAPD Headquarters will continue to investigate. More information will become available as soon as possible.



