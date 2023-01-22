Three Detained After Officer-involved shooting in Arleta

Link to Editor

Photo of LAPD Crime Tape Scene Photo by Google

Three people were detained after an officer opened fired during a stolen vehicle investigation in Arleta early Saturday morning.



It all happened when LAPD officer's were searching for a stolen vehicle in the area of the 14000 blk of Hoyt St around 3am. The subjects fled the scene prior to officers arrival, which led them to check around the area.



They happened to stumble across three people walking on the sidewalk in the area. Officers attempted to stop all three subjects.



But it took a deadly turn when one of those three people pointed an unknown object towards the officers, which at that point an officer-involved occurred.



All three people ran through the area and officer's quickly established a perimeter. SWAT and K-9 officers assisted in the search.



During the search, a police k-9 found and bit two of the people. Those people were immediately detained.



The third subject in the search was later found and taken into custody without further incident



No civilian or officer's were struck by gunfire.



LAPD did not state whether one of the people they arrested had a gun or not. No weapons were recovered at the scene.



Both people who were bit was treated by LAFD at the scene. At this time all three people are have been arrested and booked.



This incident is heavy investigation and is being reviewed by LAPD headquarters into what really happened.



LAPD Body Cam will be released within 40 days of investigation.



No other information is available at this time.