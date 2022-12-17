One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable Adventure

Cathedral Caverns State Park is a must-see destination for any tourist visiting Alabama. The caverns are breathtaking, with their massive stalagmites and stalactites and the unique "Goliath" stalagmite that towers over 45 feet tall. The park also offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and fishing in the scenic streams. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and they offer guided tours of the caverns that are both educational and entertaining. Overall, Cathedral Caverns State Park is a great place to visit for anyone looking to experience the beauty and wonder of nature.

A tourist in the cave Photo by Camilo Contreras/Unsplash

The main attraction at Cathedral Caverns is the massive cave system, which features a huge, cathedral-like entrance that is over 25 feet tall and 126 feet wide. The cave itself is over three miles long and features a variety of stunning formations, including towering stalagmites, delicate stalactites, and huge, flowstone waterfalls.

As you explore the cave, you'll be struck by the sheer size and beauty of the natural stone structures. The cave's many chambers and passageways are filled with a variety of geological features, including towering columns, delicate draperies, and sparkling crystals.

Beautiful picture of the cave Photo by Timi Volz/Unsplash

One of the most breathtaking features of Cathedral Caverns is the "Goliath," a massive stalagmite that towers over 45 feet tall and is one of the largest in the world. The cave is also home to a variety of unique geological formations, including "the frozen waterfall," a flowstone formation that looks just like a frozen waterfall, and "the leaning tower," a towering column that leans precariously to one side.

In addition to the cave itself, Cathedral Caverns State Park also features a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, picnicking, and fishing. The park's hiking trails offer a variety of scenic views and lead to a number of interesting geological features, including sinkholes, bluffs, and rock outcroppings.

Overall, Cathedral Caverns State Park is a truly magical place to visit. Whether you're a seasoned cave enthusiast or just looking for a unique and beautiful place to explore, this state park is sure to impress.

For additional info about Cathedral Caverns, you can check the Alabama State Parks website or the Cathedral Caverns State Park-AlabamaFacebook page.

Address: Cathedral Caverns State Park, 637 Cave Rd, Woodville, AL 35776, USA