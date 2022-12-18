Idaho Resorts Where You Should Visit with Your Family This Winter, They are truly Magical

Idaho is a great place to visit in the winter for skiing and snowboarding, as well as other winter sports like snow tubing. Here are a few resorts in Idaho that offer a variety of winter activities:

Family making memories in snow Photo by Paje Victoria/Unsplash

1. Brundage Mountain Resort - Brundage Mountain Resort is a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders in the Pacific Northwest. Located in McCall, Idaho, the resort offers a variety of terrain for all levels of ability, as well as a number of non-skiing activities for visitors to enjoy.

One of the standout features of Brundage Mountain Resort is its wide range of ski runs. With over 1,400 acres of skiable terrain, there are plenty of options for every level of skier. The resort also boasts one of the longest seasons in the region, usually lasting from November through April.

In addition to traditional downhill skiing and snowboarding, Brundage Mountain Resort also offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowcat tours. For those looking for a more leisurely activity, the resort has a cozy lodge with a fireplace, where visitors can relax and warm up after a day on the slopes.

When the weather is warmer, Brundage Mountain Resort offers a number of activities for visitors to enjoy. Hiking and mountain biking trails wind through the surrounding forest, providing a chance to explore the natural beauty of the region. The resort also has a disc golf course, as well as a climbing wall and zip line for those seeking more thrilling adventures.

In the evenings, visitors can enjoy a variety of dining options at the resort, from casual bites at the Bear's Den to more formal dinners at the Granite Grill. The resort also has a bar and a heated outdoor patio, making it the perfect place to unwind after a day of activities.

Overall, Brundage Mountain Resort is a fantastic destination for skiers, snowboarders, and outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. With its wide range of activities and amenities, there's something for everyone to enjoy at this picturesque mountain retreat.

Address: 3890 Goose Lake Rd, McCall, ID 83638, USA

2. Sun Valley Resort - Sun Valley Resort is a beautiful mountain destination located in the Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho. It's the perfect place to explore and have fun, whether you're an avid skier or just looking to relax and take in the stunning scenery.

One of the highlights of Sun Valley Resort is its world-class ski slopes. With over 2,000 acres of skiable terrain, there's something for everyone, from beginner runs to expert challenges. The resort also boasts a state-of-the-art snowmaking system, ensuring that you can hit the slopes no matter the weather.

In the summer, the resort transforms into a paradise for hikers, mountain bikers, and golfers. The Sawtooth Mountains offer endless trails for exploration, and the resort's own 18-hole golf course is a must-play for golf enthusiasts.

Address: 1 Sun Valley Rd, Sun Valley, ID 83353, USA

Snow Skiing 🎿 Photo by Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash

3. Tamarack Resort - Tamarack Resort is a magical place nestled in the heart of the Idaho mountains. With its stunning views of Lake Cascade and the surrounding forests, it's no wonder that this place is known as a true gem of the Pacific Northwest.

One of the things that makes Tamarack Resort so special is its wide range of activities and amenities. From skiing and snowboarding in the winter to hiking and golfing in the summer, there's something for everyone here. The resort also has a full-service spa, multiple dining options, and a variety of accommodations ranging from luxurious condos to cozy cabins.

Ice ⛄️ Resort Photo by Joan Oger/Unsplash

But what really sets Tamarack Resort apart is its commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. The resort is LEED certified, meaning it meets the highest standards for eco-friendly design and operation. From solar panels and geothermal energy to a recycling program and conservation initiatives, Tamarack Resort is truly a leader in sustainable tourism.

There's no denying that Tamarack Resort is a magical place. Whether you're here for a weekend getaway or a full-fledged vacation, you'll find yourself surrounded by natural beauty and endless opportunities for adventure. With its commitment to sustainability and a wide range of activities and amenities, it's no wonder that Tamarack Resort is a beloved destination for people from all over the world.

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID 83615, United States