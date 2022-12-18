Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.

Bardstown

Bardstown, Kentucky is a charming town located in the heart of the Bluegrass region. Known for its rich history, beautiful countryside, and delicious bourbon, Bardstown is the perfect destination for a holiday getaway.

During the Christmas season, Bardstown transforms into a winter wonderland with festive decorations, holiday lights, and plenty of festive events and activities to enjoy.

The Christmas lights on Bardstown street sure do get you in the holiday spirit. Photo by James Wheeler/Unsplash

One of the must-see attractions in Bardstown during the holidays is the annual Christmas Parade, which takes place on the first Saturday in December. This festive event features floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus himself, all making their way down the historic Main Street.

In addition to these holiday events, Bardstown is home to several beautifully decorated Christmas light displays, including the Christmas in Bloom display at the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourist & Convention Commission, and the Lights on the Lawn display at the Old Bardstown Village.

Of course, no visit to Bardstown would be complete without a tour of one of the town's many bourbon distilleries. During the holiday season, many of the distilleries offer special holiday-themed tours and tastings, making them the perfect spot for a festive outing.

Addres: Bardstown, KY 40004, USA

Patti's Festival of Lights

Patti's Festival of Lights Kentucky is a must-see holiday destination located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. This annual event attracts thousands of visitors each year, and it's easy to see why. As you walk through the settlement, you'll be mesmerized by the twinkling lights and festive atmosphere.

Christmas Atmosphere Photo by Luke Stackpoole/Unsplash

One of the highlights of the Festival of Lights is the beautiful light displays that adorn the grounds. There are more than one million lights in total, including colorful displays of Santa Claus, reindeer, and Christmas trees. The lights are all synchronized to holiday music, making it a truly magical experience.

In addition to the light displays, there are also a number of other activities to enjoy at the Festival of Lights. You can take a horse-drawn carriage ride through the grounds, visit with Santa Claus, or enjoy some hot cocoa and other festive treats.

Another great thing about the Festival of Lights is that it's a family-friendly event. Kids of all ages will love walking through the twinkling lights and enjoying all the holiday cheer.

So if you're looking for a fun and festive place to visit during this holiday season, make sure to add Patti's Festival of Lights Kentucky to your list. It's the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Patti's 1880's Settlement, 1793 J H O'Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, KY 42045, USA

Louisville

Louisville, Kentucky is a wonderful place to be during the holiday season. Located in the heart of the Bluegrass State, Louisville boasts a rich history, cultural diversity, and a welcoming community that makes it a perfect destination for anyone looking to celebrate the Christmas season.

Happy people on the street, in a Christmas atmosphere Photo by Kevin Dowling

One of the best things about Louisville during Christmas is the abundance of festive events and activities. The city is home to numerous holiday markets, parades, and tree lighting ceremonies that bring the community together and get everyone into the holiday spirit. The annual Louisville Christmas Parade, for example, is a beloved tradition that features floats, bands, and other performers as they march through downtown Louisville.

it's the perfect destination for anyone looking to celebrate Christmas in style. So, if you're looking for a festive and welcoming place to spend the holidays, Louisville, Kentucky is the perfect choice.

Address: Louisville, KY, USA