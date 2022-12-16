These Incredible Outdoor Destinations Are Worth Bundling Up To Explore This Winter

Lake Tahoe - California

A wood cabin in the snow Photo by Patrick Tomasso/Unsplash

Lake Tahoe is a large freshwater lake located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range on the border of California and Nevada. It is the largest alpine lake in North America and is known for its crystal-clear waters, stunning mountain scenery, and numerous recreational activities.

One of the most popular attractions at Lake Tahoe is its sandy beaches. There are many beaches around the lake, each with its own unique features and amenities. Some of the most popular beaches include Sand Harbor, Pope Beach, and Zephyr Cove. These beaches offer swimming, sunbathing, picnicking, and other activities.

Another popular activity at Lake Tahoe is boating. The lake is home to a variety of boats, including powerboats, sailboats, and kayaks. Many people enjoy taking a boat out on the lake to enjoy the beautiful scenery and try their hand at water sports such as wakeboarding, water skiing, and tubing.

Big Sky, Montana

Photo of Lone Peak Mountain in Big Sky, Montana Photo by Hannah Lindahl

Big Sky, Montana is a small town located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. It is known for its breathtaking views, outdoor adventures, and luxury resorts.

The town is located just a short drive from Yellowstone National Park, making it the perfect place for those who want to explore the park and all it has to offer. In Big Sky, visitors can enjoy activities such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, fishing, and more.

Ice Castles: Utah

The Ice Castle Photo by Sean Pierce

Ice Castles in Utah are a winter wonderland come to life. Located in Midway, Utah, these breathtaking ice structures are created using only icicles and water. Each year, the Ice Castles team begins the construction process in October, when the icicles are harvested from the frozen ponds and streams. From there, they are carefully placed into intricate molds and left to freeze into the stunning formations we see today.

As you wander through the ice castles, you'll be amazed by the towering ice walls, sparkling icicle chandeliers, and intricate sculptures. The ice itself is a mesmerizing shade of blue, thanks to the presence of oxygen in the water. It's a truly magical sight to behold.