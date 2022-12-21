Here Are 11 Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In Alaska, they’re Truly Nature Magic

Alaska is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, and its lakes are no exception. From crystal clear glacial lakes to picturesque mountain lakes, Alaska has something for everyone. Here are 11 of the most beautiful lakes in Alaska, according to our readers:

1. Lake Clark: Located in the heart of Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Lake Clark is a stunning glacial lake with crystal clear water and breathtaking views. It is home to a variety of fish species, including rainbow trout and arctic char, making it a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts.

2. Kenai Lake: Located in the Kenai Peninsula, Kenai Lake is a beautiful mountain lake that is surrounded by towering peaks and forests. It is home to a variety of fish species, including rainbow trout and sockeye salmon, and is a popular destination for boating and fishing.

3. Lake Louise: Located in the Chugach State Park, Lake Louise is a stunning alpine lake that is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and glaciers. It is a popular destination for hiking, fishing, and boating, and is known for its crystal clear water and stunning views.

4. Tangle Lakes: Located in the Delta Junction area, the Tangle Lakes are a chain of glacial lakes that are known for their crystal clear water and beautiful surroundings. They are a popular destination for fishing, boating, and hiking, and are home to a variety of fish species, including rainbow trout and arctic char.

5. Lake Minchumina: Located in the heart of the Alaska Range, Lake Minchumina is a stunning mountain lake that is surrounded by towering peaks and forests. It is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and hiking, and is known for its crystal clear water and breathtaking views.

6. Talkeetna Lake: Located in the Talkeetna Mountains, Talkeetna Lake is a beautiful mountain lake that is surrounded by towering peaks and forests. It is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and hiking, and is known for its crystal clear water and stunning views.

7. Eureka Lake: Located in the heart of the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, Eureka Lake is a stunning glacial lake that is surrounded by towering peaks and glaciers. It is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and hiking, and is known for its crystal clear water and breathtaking views.

8. Lake Aleknagik: Located in the heart of the Bristol Bay area, Lake Aleknagik is a beautiful mountain lake that is surrounded by towering peaks and forests. It is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and hiking, and is known for its crystal clear water and stunning views.

9. Eagle lake: Eagle Lake is a lake located in the Interior region of the U.S. state of Alaska. It is located approximately 15 miles northwest of the city of Fairbanks and is a popular destination for recreational activities such as boating, fishing, and hiking. The lake is home to a variety of fish species, including rainbow trout, arctic grayling, and northern pike, and is a popular spot for sport fishing. The surrounding area is known for its stunning scenery, with rolling hills, forests, and mountains providing a beautiful backdrop for outdoor activities. There are several public access points to the lake, as well as campgrounds and other amenities in the surrounding area.

11. Lake Hood: Located in the heart of Anchorage, Lake Hood is a beautiful urban lake that is surrounded by parks and forests. It is a popular destination for boating, fishing, and hiking, and is known for its crystal clear water and stunning views.

Whether you're an avid angler, a nature lover, Alaska is a great satate indeed.

