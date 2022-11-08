Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas

Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.

Extensiveness describes the landscape of the state of Texas. It stretches for a thousand kilometers from north to south. Still not sure if you should move to Texas? Why relocate to the Lone Star State? Here are 5 compelling reasons!

1. Growth in the economy is rapid.

One of the nation's healthiest state economies can be found in the Lone Star State of Texas. The business climate in Texas is so favorable that WalletHub just placed it second overall. This list of the 50 states shows Texas ahead of both Georgia and California. In addition, Texas surpassed Canada, South Korea, and Brazil to become the ninth largest economy in the world in 2021. The relocation of several major corporations to the Lone Star State in the year 2020 is a major factor in this (Amazon, CBRE, Tesla, HP, and Oracle). Potential employees should have no trouble locating work anywhere in the state.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the Lone Star State will have roughly 13.06 million nonagricultural jobs by the end of 2021, as was reported by The Tribune. That's an additional 89,600 positions before the epidemic hits. As of December 2021, the unemployment rate had declined from its April 2020 high of 12.9%, when Governor Greg Abbott ordered shutdowns to contain COVID-19, to its December 2021 low of 5%. The pay is fair as well. With a population of 285,494 people, Plano has a typical household income of $96,348; Dallas, with 1,304,379 people, has a median household income of $54,747.

2. Energetic Attitude towards sports

A large percentage of Texans are avid sports fans, and on game days, you may find them in large numbers in sports clubs and stadiums. according to the Texas State Historical Association, gave the Lone Star State a national reputation for athletics even in the days of the pioneers. There are still rodeos happening.

3. Buying a property (house) in Texas is within reach of most people's budgets.

Disappointed by the high cost of living in several of the United States' most desirable metropolitan areas? If you're looking for an economical place to live, Texas is a great state to do it. As a matter of fact, many of Texas' top neighborhoods don't cost an arm and a leg to call home. As an illustration, the median listing price of a home in San Antonio, one of Texas's most populous cities, is $280,000 (or $159 per square foot). The median home listing price in Plano is $475,000, due in large part to the city's exemplary educational system. Housing in Houston is quite affordable, with a typical listing price of $329,000, Check out our compiled list of more great (and cheap) places to live in Texas.

4. No state income tax return.

No one can deny that Texas is one of the least taxed states in America. Texas has a low cost of living and reasonable city prices, and its inhabitants are exempt from paying income tax. Rather, it is supported by taxes on purchases and ownership.

5. Living in a city or an affluent suburb is relatively risk-free.

Do you place a premium on feeling secure at all times? If so, maybe you should consider moving to Texas. As a matter of fact, many urban and suburban areas in Texas are among the safest and most welcoming places in the country to raise a family. A list of the 10 safest cities in the state was released by SafeWise in March of 2022, and it includes:

Fulshear, Fairview, Trophy Club, Highland Village, Fate, Elgin, Southlake, Colleyville, Memorial Villages,

