Oklahoma Teen kills parents for preventing her from seeing her best friend.

The Stepp family seemed to have it all. Parents Mark and Dolores Stepp had good jobs that afforded them a comfortable lifestyle while daughter Francine had a promising life ahead of her. But secrets inside their home would eventually erupt into unfathomable violence.

Mark and Dolores were Navy veterans who relocated from Wisconsin to Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1979. Mark worked as a technician at a power plant while Dolores was an accounting supervisor for Oklahoma State University. Both were successful at their jobs.

Friends say Mark was easygoing while Dolores had a type-A personality. Despite their different temperaments, the couple was devoted to each other and their daughter, Francine Stepp.

As parents, however, the Stepps took their military background to heart. Francine’s friends remember them being strict and overbearing. “Her parents seemed like they were very controlling of everything that she did, who she could be friends with, where she could go,” former classmate Julie Reid told “Snapped," airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.

Tensions arose when the Stepps’ little girl became a teenager. “She was forced to go home after school every day. If they let her drive her car she had to drive straight home after school,” said Reid. Relegated to staying close to home, Francine spent most of her time with her neighbor and best friend Cindy Sue Wynn.

“Francine was really nice, really introverted, very quiet. Cindy, on the other hand, was the polar opposite. Cindy had to be the center of attention,” Reid explained to producers.

Original Article