'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park

A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911.

Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.

At 9.34 p.m. on Sunday, the Brooklyn teenager dialed 911 on her smartphone and said, "I'm going to jump," before the call was cut. It's unknown from where she made the threatening jump.

The father has explained that the girl has been struggling hard lately but they did not took her mental health seriously because they were busy "making money".

Police were informed by family members that the adolescent had a history of bipolar disorder and depression.

Jade called 911 and at some time sent her father a "sorrowful message" as well.

The cause of death has also not yet been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Upper East Side child's death at the age of 13 occurs just a few days after another teen from New York City leaped from the roof of her nine-story apartment complex.

Around 12.54 pm on Sunday, the 17-year-old female jumper was immediately declared dead.

When the sad event occurred, her mother and sister, who were also at home, heard a "heavy thump" from outside—a law enforcement officer.

The adolescent is the JP Morgan Chase financial banker's daughter, however the authorities have not released her name.

