An 18-year-old high school student, who is suspected of fatally shooting his date after learning she was transgender, grinned as the prosecution described the heinous act in court.

Cook County prosecutors stated at Orlando Perez's bond hearing Chicago Tuesday, June 16, that he was observed with the victim, Selena Reyes-Hernandez, 37, leaving their Marquette Park home at around 5:30 am on May 31.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he allegedly asked her if she was a girl while inside the house and, after learning that she was transgender, told her that he had to go.

The teen was seen on surveillance cameras departing 20 minutes later, but 20 minutes later, he returned at 6 am, his face covered in darkness. Video purportedly saw Perez approaching Reyes-residence Hernandez's in the 3300 Block of West 71st Street, just a few blocks from where he lived, pulling out a revolver and racking the slide.

Additionally, he was observed entering the 37-year-house old's by hopping over the gate before quickly leaving again.

According to the prosecution, he entered the Reyes-home Hernandez's and shot the woman in the head and back before departing after noticing the door was open. But he wasn't finished. He allegedly informed detectives that after learning the deceased was transgender, he returned to her residence and shot her dead corpse.

She reportedly died after being shot many times while she lay face down on the ground. "He exited because he felt that was sufficient. He returned to the scene to repeat the action because he kept seeing her face "James Murphy, an assistant state's attorney, said.

