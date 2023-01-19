New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer

According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer.

According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.

Cells were examined in two separate UV exposure circumstances for the study, which was published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. The UV dryers were used on the cells for two 20-minute sessions, with an hour in between. Cells with chronic exposure received one 20-minute session every day for three days in a row from the UV dryers.

Researchers discovered that three consecutive 20-minute UV dryer sessions resulted in 65 to 70% cell death while a single 20-minute session caused 20 to 30% cell death.

The exposure led to alterations in the remaining cells that are frequently found in skin cancer.

Professor of bioengineering at UC San Diego Ludmil Alexandrov, who is also the study's author, stated in a release, "We saw multiple things: first, we saw that DNA is degraded. Additionally, we observed that some DNA damage is not permanently repaired and does result in mutations following each exposure to a UV nail polish dryer.

Finally, we saw that exposure could lead to mitochondrial malfunction, which could bring about more mutations. The mutation patterns in skin cancer patients match exactly those in the irradiated cells, according to our examination of these patients' tumors.

