Houston, TX

A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.

Westland Daily

Houston restaurant armed robber was slain by a man who stepped forward to speak with authorities on Monday. A black-clad, masked man is seen on surveillance video brandishing a revolver while robbing customers at a southwest Houston taqueria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q74or_0kJ9xfcG00
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here)

According to police, the victim sprang up from his seat and opened fire on the robber while he was taking money from customers.

The client then returned the stolen money to other diners after taking it from the robber. All of the patrons had fled by the time the police showed up. According to the police, the robber’s weapon, which he used to frighten customers, was actually a toy gun.

Following the robber’s fall to the ground, the customer can be seen on the video shooting him several times, according to the Houston Chronicle. The 46-year-old client volunteered to be questioned after authorities publicized his photo and requested information, according to the Houston Police Department on Monday.

According to a police statement, “it was decided the shooting will be referred to a grand jury.” The man’s identify is being withheld since he has not been detained or charged.

According to legal expert Carmen Roe, if the customer was in fear for his life or the lives of those around him, he will probably be able to assert a legal claim for self-defense.

According to Roe, “If you’re justified in firing the first bullet, you’re justified in continuing to fire until the lethal threat has passed.” Everyone at the restaurant “obviously thought it was a genuine gun,” according to her.

ven though she would have suggested the customer remain inside the establishment until the police arrived, he was not required to do so by law.

Original Article

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# robber# customer# mother# money

Comments / 32

Published by

Westland Daily is dedicated to helping the people of Westland, Michigan to get the most appropriate local news as fast and reliable as possible.

Westland, MI
6K followers

More from Westland Daily

Miramar, FL

Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: Dad

As the search continues for a mother declared missing when authorities found her toddler son wandering alone in a South Florida parking lot in July, the woman’s father is speaking out, saying he believes his daughter may have been on her way to meet a man.

Read full story
29 comments
Kenosha, WI

Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And Protests

A video capturing a Black man being shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police officers Sunday evening sparked a series of angry protests into the night, prompting the authorities to issue a city-wide curfew.

Read full story
52 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next Morning

A Florida couple is facing charges after they allegedly forgot one of their eight children at a public park. Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to share this article!

Read full story
76 comments
Lakeland, FL

Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat

9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.

Read full story
479 comments
Lawndale, CA

How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other Again

It was early morning in 1981, when a young woman in Lawndale, California, called police to report discovering a baby in a paper grocery bag next to a dumpster in a nearby alley.

Read full story
39 comments
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma Teen kills parents for preventing her from seeing her best friend.

The Stepp family seemed to have it all. Parents Mark and Dolores Stepp had good jobs that afforded them a comfortable lifestyle while daughter Francine had a promising life ahead of her. But secrets inside their home would eventually erupt into unfathomable violence.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Pregnant Louisiana Teen and Unborn Baby Shot and Killed by Man ‘Playing With' Gun

Authorities in Louisiana reported that Karrington Smith, a pregnant 17-year-old, was killed by a bullet that entered the car seat and struck her in the back on Saturday while she was riding in the passenger seat.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 People

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) In a horrific collision involving at least six cars at an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, six people—including a newborn and a pregnant woman—were killed.

Read full story
29 comments
Carroll County, OH

Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they died

Last month, the bodies of a 79-year-old mother and her 59-year-old son were discovered in their Ohio house. According to authorities, the bodies weren't discovered until an additional year and a half after their death.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park

A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.

Read full story
225 comments
Chesapeake, VA

A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.

A victim of last week's mass shooting at a Walmart store in Virginia has sued the retailer for $50 million, claiming that the gunman "had known propensities for violence."

Read full story
31 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In Wheelchair

Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearance

An 18-year-old high school student, who is suspected of fatally shooting his date after learning she was transgender, grinned as the prosecution described the heinous act in court.

Read full story
478 comments
Atlanta, GA

Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrest

A federal judge awarded $1.5 million to an Atlanta trans woman who spent six months in jail after being detained on false drug accusations in October 2015. A transgender lady named Ju'Zema Goldring was walking by herself when she was mistakenly detained by two Atlanta police officers. In her handbag, the officers discovered a stress ball that contained an unidentified chemical. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested her for cocaine trafficking even though a narcotics test revealed no signs of unlawful drug use.

Read full story
442 comments
Lloyd, NY

N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'

A 33-year-old New York woman was detained after allowing her 10-year-old son to get his name inked in "full-size block letters" on his forearm at the motel they were staying at.

Read full story
78 comments
High Point, NC

46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kids

According to authorities, Robert J. Crayton Jr., 45, is suspected of starting the shooting in his High Point residence. Two grownups got away. According to police, a man with a history of mental illness started shooting inside his North Carolina house, murdering his wife, three kids, and then himself.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an affair with a member of her security detail

More concerns have been raised regarding how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is using public resources after new surveillance footage came to light. We got 45 days' worth of security footage from a French Market Corporation camera outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments as part of our investigation into whether Mayor Cantrell was residing there. That footage demonstrated that Cantrell spent a lot of time inside the flat, frequently during the course of the day and occasionally even over night.

Read full story
106 comments

New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.

Read full story
26 comments
New York City, NY

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.

Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA, is the woman who died after jumping to her death from a Midtown building on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials. Kryst published the following on her Instagram feed just before she jumped: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Read full story
316 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy