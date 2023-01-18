A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.

Houston restaurant armed robber was slain by a man who stepped forward to speak with authorities on Monday. A black-clad, masked man is seen on surveillance video brandishing a revolver while robbing customers at a southwest Houston taqueria.

According to police, the victim sprang up from his seat and opened fire on the robber while he was taking money from customers.

The client then returned the stolen money to other diners after taking it from the robber. All of the patrons had fled by the time the police showed up. According to the police, the robber’s weapon, which he used to frighten customers, was actually a toy gun.

Following the robber’s fall to the ground, the customer can be seen on the video shooting him several times, according to the Houston Chronicle. The 46-year-old client volunteered to be questioned after authorities publicized his photo and requested information, according to the Houston Police Department on Monday.

According to a police statement, “it was decided the shooting will be referred to a grand jury.” The man’s identify is being withheld since he has not been detained or charged.

According to legal expert Carmen Roe, if the customer was in fear for his life or the lives of those around him, he will probably be able to assert a legal claim for self-defense.

According to Roe, “If you’re justified in firing the first bullet, you’re justified in continuing to fire until the lethal threat has passed.” Everyone at the restaurant “obviously thought it was a genuine gun,” according to her.

ven though she would have suggested the customer remain inside the establishment until the police arrived, he was not required to do so by law.

