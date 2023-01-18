Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.

Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA, is the woman who died after jumping to her death from a Midtown building on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

Kryst published the following on her Instagram feed just before she jumped: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

According to insiders, the 30-year-old lawyer and 2019 pageant winner leaped from her opulent 60-story Orion skyscraper at 350 W. 42nd St. at around 7:15 a.m. and was discovered dead in the street below.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the family of the former beauty queen released a statement on Sunday

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her family said. “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

According to sources, Kryst, who lived on the ninth level of the building, leapt alone and was last seen on a terrace on the 29th floor.

According to sources, Kryst left behind a statement stating that she wanted to leave everything to her mother, who was named Mrs. North Carolina in 2002 and is herself a previous pageant competitor. According to sources, the note did not explain why Kryst took the things she did.

