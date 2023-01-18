Before the plane crash in Nepal that killed 72 people and crew, the father of three live-streamed his final moments.

A passenger on the tragic Yeti Airlines Flight 691 recorded video of the last seconds of the flight before he and his buddies were killed in the fatal crash.

Sonu Jaiswal, an Indian father of three who is 29, was live-streaming the plane’s descent into Nepal on Sunday when it abruptly crashed.

The man can be seen grinning while showcasing the scenery below the plane in the video, just before the passengers appear to start to fear. Screams and other sounds resembling a crash can be heard in the background as the image abruptly goes out, and then flames can be seen engulfing the airplane on the screen.

According to Vishal Koswal, 21, Jaiswal was traveling with three other guys from the Uttar Pradeshi region of Ghazipur at the time of the accident: Anil Rajbhar, 28, Vishal Sharma, 23, and Abhishek Singh Kushwaha, 23.

According to the outlet, local authorities have confirmed that the four Indian males were among the collision casualties on Sunday.

According to the sources, the 72 passengers, including six children, on board the airplane are all thought to be dead.

Koswal claimed that he had several video calls prior to the crash with Jaiswal. Sonu was clearly excited while on the phone and was pointing out the mountains to us.

Koswal had initially intended to travel to Nepal with his buddies, but after a relative passed away, he decided to stay at home. He claimed that to him, his four buddies who died in the collision were like “brothers.”

