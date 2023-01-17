After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.

In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder.

The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.

The Milwaukee Police Department initially referred to the shooting, which happened on November 21 at roughly 6:50 a.m. local time, as an accident.

Police reported that incident, saying, "A 10-year-old child was playing with a weapon when it discharged, injuring the victim." “The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal injuries. As of right now, no arrests have been made.

The boy is alleged to have ordered the headset using his mother's account the day following the shooting. He is currently facing a first-degree reckless homicide allegation, according to a criminal complaint.

