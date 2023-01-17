After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead body

A 16-year-old was detained and charged with murder after it was claimed that she asked a buddy via Instagram chat for aid in disposing of the body.

Last week, a probable homicide was reported to police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, when a 911 caller said her daughter had a video conversation on Instagram with a 16-year-old acquaintance. A dead body was displayed during the call by the caller, who claimed to have just shot and murdered someone, according to an official press statement. Then he requested aid in getting rid of the body.

When Bensalem Police were called, they were sent to the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park at 1446 Gibson Road, where they discovered Joshua Cooper and a dead girl, 13, who had been shot. According to reports, Cooper fled from the trailer’s back and hid from the police for a mile until being found near the intersection of Groton Drive and Newport Mews Drive. The fact that Cooper allegedly put a lot of effort into tidying up the murder scene was also noted by police.

Criminal Homicide, Possession of Crime Tools, and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence were the charges brought against him as an adult. District Justice Wertman heard Cooper’s case, and Cooper was booked without a bond and taken to the Edison Juvenile Detention Center. It wasn’t apparent if he had hired a lawyer. His arraignment has been place.

Cooper's next-door neighbor Joshua Mojis said, "It's quite tragic when a young person takes such a significant life decision probably based on nothing more than some bruised sentiments." It's absolutely sad, another neighbor told the media. They are young. Whoa, why? Why'd he do it?"