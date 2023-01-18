Mom gets into trouble with in-laws by denying to take baby abroad to a wedding that involves extreme hiking and camping

Babysitting is a full-time job, and many parents find it difficult to obtain the entire 8 hours of sleep they require because babies need to be fed, bathed, changed, and comforted.

Even once the infant has finally fallen asleep, there are still plenty of household chores to complete.

As a result of her in-laws pressuring her to bring her child to a wedding abroad, one woman vented her fury online. Even worse, it entails hiking and camping.

“Part of the wedding involves a trip not very suitable for a baby (extreme hiking and camping etc),” she wrote.

“Everyone else I’ve spoken to, including other members of partner’s family has said it’s not a great trip for a baby.

“I think that my partner’s parents will be very upset and hurt if we don’t go with the baby and my partner goes alone. They don’t see my child much as they usually live in another continent but have met baby a few times.”

The mother added that although her in-laws are decent people, she is worried that if they go on the trip, they will pressure her to give her infant upbringing that she is uncomfortable with.

“My 2 concerns are the financial costs and the difficulties in disagreements in parenting,” she went on.

“I’m worried that if we don’t all go, they will be very upset and it will damage relationship.”

Mumsnet members jumped to the woman's defense, with one saying: "Don't be guilt-tripped or pressured into anything, you know your finances and kid best."

Another said: “I wouldn’t go, by the sounds of it you won’t enjoy it and it’s an expense that won’t be worth it. 10 hours on a plane for a 5-month- old would be a lot!”

What are your thoughts on this?