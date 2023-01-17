Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being Asian

An 18-year-old Indiana University student was repeatedly stabbed in the head on a public bus in an incident that the school claims was motivated by the victim's Asian ethnicity, prompting the arrest of a 56-year-old woman.

On a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday afternoon, the victim said that another passenger started hitting her in the head as she stood waiting for the exit doors to open, Bloomington police stated in a release.

The two women did not engage on the bus before the incident, according to CCTV footage.

Following the woman's assailant on the bus, a witness who was also a passenger alerted authorities, who then detained Billie R. Davis of Bloomington. According to court documents, Davis has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated violence.

The victim had many stab wounds, which were treated in a hospital. Her identity was kept private.

According to court records, Davis claimed that the victim was singled out because of her color.

According to court documents, Davis told officers that she used a folding knife to stab the woman numerous times in the head because "there would be one less person to blow up our country."

James Wimbush, vice president for diversity, equity, and multicultural affairs at Indiana University, said in a statement: "This week, Bloomington was cruelly reminded that anti-Asian bigotry is real and can have severe effects on individuals and our community." "No one should be subjected to abuse or harassment because of their background, ethnicity, or ancestry. Instead, the enormous diversity of identities and viewpoints that make up our campus and community culture makes the Bloomington and IU communities stronger.

