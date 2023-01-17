A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run.

Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.

Said had been listed as one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted since 2014, when he fatally shot his two kids in a taxi in Irving, Texas. The females had been seeing non-Muslim boys, according to the police, who described the deaths as "honor killings," and the suspect was furious about this.

When the shootings took place, the girls believed they were heading to dine with their taxi driver father. After the shootings, Sara was able to dial 911. As she spoke to a 911 dispatcher, she begged for assistance and identified her father as the shooter, according to the Washington Post.

“Help,” Sarah said. “I’m dying. Oh my God. Stop it.”

Authorities took some time to locate the girls after they were unable to determine the address from the 911 call. Around 7:30 p.m., someone from an Omni hotel nearby discovered the girls' dead bodies and dialed 911.

The search for their killer never stopped, according to Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey, despite 12 years of disappointment and dead ends. Yaser Said's arrest today "brings us closer to making sure justice is done on their behalf,"

