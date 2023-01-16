Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boy

A man was detained in California on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, for the murders of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old kid last year.

Authorities allegedly detained double murder suspect Jory Worthen, 25, at a Burbank motel. Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her son Braydon Ponder were allegedly murdered by Worthen in June 2019 at their Camden, Arkansas, home. Two days later, their bodies were discovered.

The organization said that Worthen, one of their "Fifteen Most Wanted" wanted men, had driven off from the scene in Cannon's vehicle. According to reports, the car was discovered in a parking lot near Seattle, Washington.

During a news conference, Camden police revealed that Worthen had been residing in the Burbank region for the previous five months while using an alias. He is accused of leading agents on a foot pursuit and, at one point, scaling the roofs of a few homes.

Since Worthen had crossed state borders and was thought to be armed and dangerous, the Western Arkansas U.S. Marshals Task Force was recruited into the investigation to help with capture.

This evening, a hotel in Burbank, California, was where they ended up thanks to the investigation efforts of all the authorities involved with Worthen. Worthen fled from U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement after being recognized by authorities, but he was eventually caught and taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

In order to avoid extradition to Arkansas, Worthen is being detained on a state murder warrant.

