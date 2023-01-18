Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s Death

An Ohio couple has been accused in relation to the death earlier this week of a baby who had several fractured bones.

Sources say the eight-month-old Marquell Smith passed away on Monday after authorities received a call about a baby who was not breathing.

On Monday night, Columbs Police spoke with the boy’s mother Savanna Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend Kyrios March Jr., 24, but they were later let go. The couple said they had no idea how the boy had been hurt and speculated that other kids who lived in the house might have been to blame.

They rushed to arrest the pair, who eventually turned themselves in on Friday morning in New Straitsville, the community in Perry County where Dawson was raised and where an autopsy indicated the youngster had “many broken bones that were consistent with maltreatment” and were not accidental.

According to the records, the baby’s autopsy found that he had a “brain bleed and many bruises on the subdermal skull” when he passed away from blunt force trauma.

DeShawn Smith, the boy’s father, told WSYX that he didn’t think his two daughters, who were also residing with Dawson, were to blame for the boy’s passing.

They cherished their baby, according to Smith, a Georgian employee. They would criticize you for interfering with him as an adult. That supports that assertion.

The other two kids are currently living with family members, although they aren’t identified. The community is terrified by this news.

