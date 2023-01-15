Ecorse, MI

On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.

Westland Daily

Around Christmas Day, a boxer-pitbull mix had been left outside in the freezing weather. When rescuers discovered her in Ecorse near West Jefferson Avenue and West Outer Drive, she was curled up in a ball and shivering.

Photo byWestland Daily

She is making good progress toward healing. The puppy is known as Emmy, but other people call her a Christmas miracle.

One of the board members of Westland's P.O.E.T. Animal Rescue, Lauren Boesen, stated, "There are so many dogs like her, and not all of them are as lucky."

Boesen breaks down in tears as she describes how tough Emmy really is.

Boesen described her as "emaciated and anemic." "She's losing her hair. She has a broken tail as well as bumps. She should weigh between 50 and 60 pounds, however she barely weighs about 32 at the moment.

She had to explain the circumstances Emmy was left in, which hurts her heart even more.

Boesen recalled, "The morning of December 23, so we had just received a lot of snow." "The wind chill was -20 degrees. So was the temperature. It was very chilly. And I'm not sure how she made it through.

Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter became aware of the Facebook post after it was made. Emmy was picked up and taken to the vet by a volunteer and a kennel staff. P.O.E.T. Animal Rescue then intervened to locate a foster home for the dog.

It was swift and easy. Emmy is now the 25th foster child for Alexandra and Christian Pop. The Macomb County couple claims to have picked up Emmy on Christmas Eve.

