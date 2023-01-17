Athena Strand, 7, received her Christmas present from the FedEx man accused of killing her before kidnapping her.

Athena Strand, 7, received Barbie dolls for Christmas from the FedEx driver who is accused of abducting and killing her, according to her mother, who spoke out on Thursday.

At a press conference, Maitlyn Gandy demanded stronger screening procedures for delivery drivers.

The box of Barbie dolls with the slogan "You can be anything" sat next to her on an easel. She claimed that it was the first time she had ever seen the gift.

Gandy said while crying, "Athena was robbed (of) the potential to be anything she wanted to be." "A man that everyone was supposed to be able to trust to accomplish just one basic task — give a Christmas present and go — robbed me of witnessing her grow up."

On November 30, Athena vanished from the driveway of her Wise County, Texas, home. Her corpse was found Friday night after a countywide search, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. Her cause of death is still being looked at, but authorities believe she was slain an hour after her alleged kidnapping, Akin said on Friday.

a FedEx driver has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 7-year-old child who vanished outside her house this week, according to authorities

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, has been named as the suspect and is a FedEx contract driver, according to the authorities, Akin said. When Athena vanished, he allegedly brought a gift to her father's house, according to the police.

According to the jail's website, Horner is being detained in the Wise County jail on accusations of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder. According to Akin, a $1.5 million bond was imposed. CNN has made numerous unsuccessful attempts to track down legal counsel for Horner.

Original Article