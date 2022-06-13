Moore family snags podium finish at Airport Raceway

CMH

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – There’s something about young minds that enable them to be creative, adaptive, bold, and sometimes just downright talented. With just the second weekly race of the season, the opportunity was presented for local favorites to make a big impact in the track standings. Former track champion Daniel Williams came into the night needing the most after flipping his 212 machine back on memorial day weekend. Coming into Saturday, Williams saw himself 10th in the points with 220 and -88 to the leader (Ed Libanoti).

With many events happening this weekend with the NOW600 A-Class Micros across the U.S. this was the perfect time for the locals to take advantage. Ace Moore, a 16-year-old out of Dodge City has been on many people’s radar the last season. After picking up his first A-Class win last season at Airport Raceway, the young cat has been in close pursuit for quite some time. And theirs no reason to think he couldn’t. With his dad, Kris being a Sprint Car driver, and now older brother Zak, the entire family is known to be fast.

In the A-Main, Kris Moore would start in the pole position, but after just 3 laps, young son Ace was past the man who taught him everything. Single file, and orderly for the next 5 laps, Ace would slide the Weber, Quick Draw Oil 49 machine out of turn 2 and put the car near the infield causing the 212 of Daniel Williams to charge to the front. Laps would pass by and the race win almost gone in a blink of an eye, but a late-race caution would set up a 5 lap shootout to the end. Daniel Williams inside, and Ace Moore on the outside. Ace would set up Williams going down the backstretch and after one lap, Ace was back to the front.

“The car was great, the track was fun, but I almost lost it down the back and into the infield,” said Moore after the race. “It’s always fun coming here, seeing the fans around the track, and just getting to do it with my family beside me,” he added. ” Being able to race my dad, someone who has always inspired me, you can’t beat that.”

Ace Moore who came into the night 4th in the track standings is now 1st with a total of 367 points and sits with a 9-point cushion over his father Kris Moore (358).

The Weekly Races Presented by Willmore Services have been canceled on the 25th! We will see everyone on the big 4th of July weekend for the Innagural Fast Cars and Freedom 40. Over $20,000 in purse money will be given away at the end of the 3-day event.

RESULTS

A Class Micro 16 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:14:42.990

49A-Ace Moore[2]; 2. 212-Daniel Williams[3]; 3. 49-Kris Moore[1]; 4. 49Z-Zak Moore[4]; 5. 77T-Kale Thornton[6]; 6. 27C-Jayden Crook[12]; 7. 27-Shea Ricke[11]; 8. 9-Jaden Holder[9]; 9. 5-Gage Robertson[10]; 10. 1R-Steve Roberts[8]; 11. 8-Coleten Agee[5]; 12. 65-Kye Ricke[7]

Heat 1 | 00:07:48.000

49-Kris Moore[1]; 2. 49Z-Zak Moore[4]; 3. 12C-Chase Spicola[3]; 4. 9-Jaden Holder[2]; 5. 23-Evan Peitz[6]

Heat 2 | 00:02:50.000

49A-Ace Moore[1]; 2. 8-Coleten Agee[2]; 3. 65-Kye Ricke[4]; 4. 5-Gage Robertson[5]; 5. 27C-Jayden Crook[3]

Heat 3 | 00:06:40.000

212-Daniel Williams[4]; 2. 77T-Kale Thornton[1]; 3. 1R-Steve Roberts[3]; 4. 27-Shea Ricke[5]; 5. 17T-Tyler Flavin[2]

Restricted Winged Micros 3 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:03:43.895

11E-Enzo Spicola[2]; 2. 14C-Jayce Caldwell[1]

Heat 1 | 00:03:55.000

14C-Jayce Caldwell[1]; 2. 11E-Enzo Spicola[2]

Senior Karts 2 Entries

A Feature 1

75-Caitlyn Holt[1]; 2. 22H-Cindy Holt[2]

Heat 1

75-Caitlyn Holt[1]; 2. 22H-Cindy Holt[2]

Junior Karts 3 Entries

A Feature 1

212-Briggs Williams[2]; 2. 45-Ryker Williams[1]; 3. 72-Kade Hammes[3]

Heat 1

45-Ryker Williams[2]; 2. 212-Briggs Williams[3]; 3. 72-Kade Hammes[1]

Junior Sprint Junior 2 Entries

A Feature 1

32-Caizer Mcelroy[1]; 2. 63-Trey Peitz[2]

Heat 1

32-Caizer Mcelroy[2]; 2. 63-Trey Peitz[1]

Junior Sprint Senior 5 Entries

A Feature 1

49H-Isabelle Holt[1]; 2. 77-Brody Caldwell[2]; 3. 71-Brody Williams[3]; 4. 69-Pace Plankenhorn[4]

Heat 1

49H-Isabelle Holt[1]; 2. 77-Brody Caldwell[2]; 3. 71-Brody Williams[3]; 4. 69-Pace Plankenhorn[4]

IMCA Mod Lite 1 Entries

A Feature 1

5S-Derrick Sprott[1]

Heat 1

5S-Derrick Sprott[1]