Settling In: Mark Kellogg's Journey as the New Women's Basketball Coach at West Virginia University

Mark Kellogg, the new women's basketball coach at West Virginia University, is settling into his new role after a whirlwind three months. His family has arrived in Morgantown in stages, with his son and daughter acclimating to the area and school system while his wife tied up loose ends in Texas. The moving truck finally arrived last week, just before Kellogg hit the road for recruiting. Kellogg admitted that the 2024 recruiting class is a race against time, but he is focusing on the 2025 and younger classes. However, he still wants to develop program-type kids who will stay in the program for four years.

Kellogg is impressed with the talent and work ethic of his current team, which will be split between returners and newcomers. He praises guard JJ Quinerly as one of the most explosive players he's ever coached and says she will fit well into their system. Kellogg also highlights the skills and experience of senior Jayla Hemingway, who has improved each season at WVU. He is also excited about the potential of transfer players Kyah Watson, Kylee Blacksten, and Tavy Diggs.

Kellogg added six new players to the team, primarily through the transfer portal. He highlights the scoring ability of Jordan Harrison and the potential of Lauren Fields, who led Oklahoma State in scoring two years ago. Kellogg is hopeful that this year's team can improve in areas such as rebounding, shooting, and ball movement. He is also working to complete his coaching staff and finalize the team's schedule.

Despite the challenges of moving and recruiting, Kellogg is excited about the future of the program. He is eager to build relationships with his players and staff and looks forward to hosting them at his house for team-building activities. Kellogg's family is also settling into their new home, and he is optimistic about the future of the team.