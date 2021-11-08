Are these teens using good dating practices or looking for trouble?

Image by Rúben Gál from Pixabay

A teen sees green flags where I see red ones — who’s out of touch?

Since my last relationship ended three years ago, I’ve been single by choice. I’ve enjoyed focusing my time, energy, and attention on myself, my kids, my work, and my loved ones. I’ve been dipping a toe back into the dating pool again recently — with some pretty high standards — and feeling a little… lackluster about the whole thing.

But I have had my share of relationships — some healthy, some definitely not healthy. So I feel like I’ve got a pretty good handle on what dating looks like.

And then there’s a teen I know. Eager about dating, crushing on just about everyone he sees, diving headfirst into relationships. In one relationship, he was used to make another boy jealous, but he didn’t let that dissuade him from trying again. That is an attitude I admire, even as I know that with time and cynicism, it will probably change.

But then there are some things that I see as huge red flags. What surprises me is that this teen, and a few others I know, see these things as green flags. Well, perhaps not green flags, per se. But they definitely don’t see them as red flags, or even yellow flags. They see these things as perfectly normal.

To be clear, when I refer to “teens” here, I’m talking about ages 15–19, though there are also a couple of 20-somethings in that mix as well. The main thing they all have in common is that they’ve all had very few, if any, relationships. And those relationships have typically begun because they met at work or school and decided they were a couple.

I feel like, when I was that age, I would have still seen these things as red flags. But I also know I’m looking back with the wisdom of age and experience and so that may be coloring my perspective a bit.

And it’s caused me to wonder… has dating really changed that much? Am I out of touch with what dating these days is like or is this teen simply not yet experienced enough to recognize the signs of trouble when he sees them?

So I’ll let you be the judge. Let me tell you what I see as red flags and you can tell me in the comments if I’m out of touch or if this teen (and those who think like him) need to gain a little more experience so they know a red flag when they see one.

Constantly asking “Are you breaking up with me?”

In this young man’s most recent relationship, his partner was constantly asking if he was breaking up with them. If it wasn’t that, it was comments such as he was too attractive for them, he’d find someone else he liked more and then dump the partner, or outright demands that he tell them he loved them.

Now I understand that everyone has some insecurities. I have insecurities of my own. And I know that sometimes we, rightly or wrongly, look to others for some reassurance. But when it’s happening daily, sometimes even multiple times a day, I see that as a red flag. Someone who is that insecure need to take a break from dating and work on themselves.

And if the insecurities are triggered by the partner’s behavior, then all the more reason to see it as a red flag. If your partner’s behavior makes you that insecure, then it’s better for both of you to be apart.

Demanding that they not look at other people

“You better not look at other girls!”

This really probably falls under the same insecurities as the previous red flag, but I felt it deserved its own.

It’s perfectly normal and healthy for us to find other people attractive, whether we’re in a committed relationship or not. It’s how we handle it that can be a problem. It’s normal and healthy to see someone attractive and think, “They’re attractive.” Some might even argue that it’s okay to fantasize about someone you found attractive.

But it’s another thing to practically break your neck turning to look at someone you find attractive, to ask for their phone number or otherwise act on the attraction.

Telling a partner not to do something that is ordinarily normal and healthy is not just a sign of insecurity but also an attempt at control. And relationships should never be about controlling another person.

Tracking your partner on a tracking app

I will freely admit that I can think of some legitimate, non-cheating-related circumstances under which a committed, long-term couple might want or need to track each other. But two teens who have been dating for less than a month? Teens who literally go to work, school, and home and nowhere else? Why would they need to track each other?

When this young man tried to explain the reasoning behind this, he stated that his partner does this with all their friends too. While this was supposed to make it okay in his mind, that made it an even bigger red flag to me. While I could understand a friend wanting me to track them if they’re camping alone or driving cross country alone, for example, I don’t see it as healthy or normal on a daily basis. In fact, if a friend wanted to track me, I would be very uncomfortable and possibly rethink the friendship.

This also may be a little about insecurity, but I feel this is mostly about an attempt to control a partner.

Sudden changes in school/work/living arrangements to be together more

This young man graduated high school early and moved on to a local trade school. His partner was still in high school when they met, with three years ahead before graduation. Within a couple of weeks of their decision to date, his partner had withdrawn from high school, signed up at the trade school for the GED classes that the school offered, and was now attending the same school.

From all outward appearances, this was a sudden decision. Perhaps it wasn’t. Perhaps it actually had been very well thought out and planned for months. But based on the way it all happened, I’m inclined to think that’s not the case.

It also doesn’t encourage me to think there was any planning to it when the partner had plans to attend a 4-year university and get a degree, a plan that would be better served by a diploma rather than a GED. I realize GEDs don’t have quite the same stigma they once did, but it just seems this was all part of a last-minute decision rather than a well-laid plan that would truly move this person toward their life goals.

I’ve also seen others in this situation apply for a job where their partner works or try to persuade parents to move to an apartment complex or neighborhood where the partner lives. Again, this is all happening within days or weeks of starting to date each other, not after a long time. And even if had been a long time, what about having some separation from your partner? Some time for yourself or with friends or to enjoy hobbies?

Exchanging phone passcodes immediately

I know plenty of couples (including me at times in my relationships) share phone passcodes as a sign of trust and comfort. But in my experience, it happens after you’ve been together some time and do have that level of trust and comfort. The couple I’m referring to here did this as basically first date behavior and that’s what strikes me as odd about it.

Aside from the fact that they didn’t know each other very well at all and therefore had no idea whether or not they could actually trust the other person with that much access to their life and personal information, it doesn’t allow for the building of true trust. If you can easily read every message, see every phone call in the call log, scroll every social media platform and see all their posts and friends — you feel like you can trust them, but can you? Or are you lulled into a false sense of trust and security?

Remaining friends with the parents

I can’t deny that I had a few exes whose parents I adored. And more than one of my previous partners had parents (or at least a mother) who adored me and thought I was wonderful. But when we split up, I didn’t speak to the parents again unless we happened to run into each other in a store or something — and the same holds true of my own parents with my exes. It’s always seemed like a simple rule to me — you keep your parents in the breakup.

Yet this young man is still talking to the father of his ex. What’s even more odd to me is that the father is the one who initiated this “friendship” despite the fact that this young man broke up with his child. Now, if these two shared some uncommon interest or something, I could maybe understand that. But they spend most of their time with the father talking about his child, trying to persuade this young man to get back together and dismissing his child’s (and the young man’s) lack of interest in doing so.

This particular red flag is one I’ve only seen with this one young man, but all the others I’ve seen with him and with others around his age.

So now it’s your turn. Tell me in the comments: am I simply out of touch with how we date now? Or are these inexperienced teens engaging in behaviors that are definitely red flags and parents and other experienced adults should be trying to teach them that?