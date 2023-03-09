Score truly affordable apartments in the Bronx starting at $683 for 3 bedrooms - lottery now open!

WEST FARMS—A new lottery has been launched for a brand new affordable housing residential building with rents that are truly affordable for local Bronx residents.

Located at 1923 West Farms Road, the 16-story building is part of the massive Compass Residences that spans the Crotona Park East and West Farms neighborhoods of The Bronx with 1,374 apartments across eight buildings steps from the Bronx River and one block from the 2 and 5 subway line at West Farms Square/East Tremont Avenue.

<img src="https://welcome2thebronx.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/20540790-1024x768.jpg" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="1923 West Farms Road" data-credit="via NYC Housing Connect" data-externalurl=""/> 1923 West Farms Road Photo by via NYC Housing Connect

Compass Six Residences, as the building is known, offers deep affordability and is truly affordable to many local residents with monthly rents for brand new apartments as low as $397 for a studio, $503 for one-bedroom units, $598 for two-bedrooms, and $683 for three bedroom apartments for qualifying residents that meet the income requirements making 30% of the Area Median Income thanks in part to being constructed under the Extremely Low & Low-Income Affordability Program (ELLA).

Amenities at the building include a gym, bike storage lockers, the standard shared laundry room, outdoor areas, a community center, and energy efficient appliances.

Perhaps the best amenity is, however, access to the Bronx River via Starlight Park, which has a new expansion area on the eastern banks of the river scheduled to open soon.

As you may recall, dolphins were spotted in the river within Starlight in January.

The rents, unit breakdown, and income requirements for The Bronx Grove are as follows:

30%

$397 a month for studios for households making $16,183-$32,040

$503 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $20,160-$36,030

$598 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $24,275-$43,230

$683 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $28,080 - $49,650

50%

$777 a month for studios for households making $29,212-$53,400

$980 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $36,515-$60,050

$1,168 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $4,3818-$72,050

$1,343 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $50,709-$82,750



70%

$1,080 a month for studios for households making $39,600-$74,760

$1,356 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $49,406-$84,070

$1,622 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $59,383-$100,870

$1,865 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $68,606-$115,850

80%

$1,314 a month for studios for households making $47,623-$85,440

$1,651 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $59,520-$96,080

$1,974 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $71,452-$115,280

$2,273 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $82,595-$132,400

Typical kitchen at 1923 West Farms Road Photo by via NYC Housing Connect

Please note, for each unit, there are other requirements, such as number of people per household and further income requirements based on household size, so refer to the Housing Connect website for further details.

How to Apply

For those interested in applying, you have until May 8, 2023, and you can do so online , or you can request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to:

Compass Six Residences

C/o Prestige Management Inc.

P.O. Box 875, Bronx, NY 10451

Remember, you can only apply ONCE and you may not apply both online and by mail. Applying more than once can and will disqualify you according to the lottery rules.

5% of units are set aside for individuals with mobility issues and 2% for those with vision and/or hearing impairments. 50% preference for residents of Community Board 6 (to see which community board you live in, click here), and 5% for New York City employees.

Also, please note: We are NOT connected with this or any other real estate developments and cannot assist you in obtaining an apartment so please do not contact us regarding these units.

Good luck to all who apply!