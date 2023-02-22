Apply for brand new apartments as low as $569 a month for two bedrooms in Bedford Park

Applications for New York City's Housing Connect lottery are now being accepted for a brand-new development in the Bedford Park neighborhood of The Bronx.

Known as The Bronx Grove, 127 newly constructed units are spread across two buildings located at 261 E 202nd street and 270 E 203rd street and includes amenities like security guards, air conditioning, and a gym, as well as the standard shared laundry room.

The development is also located less than two blocks from the B and D subway at Bedford Park Boulevard and a few blocks away from the 4 line subway line also at Bedford Park Boulevard and is also served by several bus routes.

It's also located within walking distance to Jerome Park Reservoir, the New York Botanical Garden, the greenways along Mosholu Parkway, and the Williamsbridge Oval as well as Lehman College.

Rendering of The Bronx Grove Photo by via NYC Housing Connect

Sixty percent of the units are set aside for individuals and families that are formerly homeless and disabled and will have access to on-site support services. These units are only available to those that are referred by city agencies.

The remaining 40 percent of the units are open to this lottery and offer deep affordability compared to other so-called affordable housing developments being constructed across The Bronx.

Rents are as low as $362 a month for studios, $465 a month for one bedroom apartments, and $569 for two-bedroom units for those making 30% of the Area Median Income.

Rendering of The Bronx Grove Photo by via NYC Housing Connect

Depending on whether you meet the income requirements, you may qualify for these rents or higher.

The rents, unit breakdown, and income requirements for The Bronx Grove are as follows:

30%

$362 a month for studios for households making $15,360-$32,040

$465 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $19,303-$36,030

$569 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $23,932-$43,230

Typical 2 bedroom floor plan Photo by via NYC Housing Connect

40%

$522 a month for studios for households making $22,846-$42,720

$665 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $26,160-$48,040

$809 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $32,160-$57,640

50%

$683 a month for studios for households making $26,366-$53,400

$865 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $33,018-$60,050

$1,050 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $40,423-$72,050

$1,205 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $46,835-$82,750

70%

$1,003 a month for studios for households making $37,338-$74,760

$1,265 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $46,732-$84,070

$1,530 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $56,880-$100,870

$1,760 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $65,863-$115,850

80%

$1,163 a month for studios for households making $42,823-$85,440

$1,465 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $53,589-$96,080

$1,770 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $65,109-$115,280

$2,037 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $75,360-$132,400

Typical 3 bedroom layout Photo by NYC Housing Connect

Please note, for each unit, there are other requirements such as number of people per household and further income requirements based on household size so refer to the Housing Connect website for further details.

How to Apply

For those interested in applying, you have until April 11, 2023 and you can do so online or you can request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to:

The Bronx Grove

c/o K&G UPRIGHT

PO Box 1181

New York, NY 10039

Remember, you can only apply ONCE and you may not apply both online and by mail. Applying more than once can and will disqualify you according to the lottery rules.

5% of units are set aside for individuals with mobility issues and 2% for those with vision and/or hearing impairments. 50% preference for residents of Community Board 7 (to see which community board you live in, click here), and 5% for New York City employees.

Also, please note: We are NOT connected with this or any other real estate developments and cannot assist you in obtaining an apartment so please do not contact us regarding these units.

Good luck to all who apply!