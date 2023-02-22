New York City, NY

Apply for brand new apartments as low as $569 a month for two bedrooms in Bedford Park

Welcome2TheBronx

Applications for New York City's Housing Connect lottery are now being accepted for a brand-new development in the Bedford Park neighborhood of The Bronx.

Known as The Bronx Grove, 127 newly constructed units are spread across two buildings located at 261 E 202nd street and 270 E 203rd street and includes amenities like security guards, air conditioning, and a gym, as well as the standard shared laundry room.

The development is also located less than two blocks from the B and D subway at Bedford Park Boulevard and a few blocks away from the 4 line subway line also at Bedford Park Boulevard and is also served by several bus routes.

It's also located within walking distance to Jerome Park Reservoir, the New York Botanical Garden, the greenways along Mosholu Parkway, and the Williamsbridge Oval as well as Lehman College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SHOX_0kulY65F00
Rendering of The Bronx GrovePhoto byvia NYC Housing Connect

Sixty percent of the units are set aside for individuals and families that are formerly homeless and disabled and will have access to on-site support services. These units are only available to those that are referred by city agencies.

The remaining 40 percent of the units are open to this lottery and offer deep affordability compared to other so-called affordable housing developments being constructed across The Bronx.

Rents are as low as $362 a month for studios, $465 a month for one bedroom apartments, and $569 for two-bedroom units for those making 30% of the Area Median Income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFTns_0kulY65F00
Rendering of The Bronx GrovePhoto byvia NYC Housing Connect

Depending on whether you meet the income requirements, you may qualify for these rents or higher.

The rents, unit breakdown, and income requirements for The Bronx Grove are as follows:

30%

  • $362 a month for studios for households making $15,360-$32,040
  • $465 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $19,303-$36,030
  • $569 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $23,932-$43,230
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjDPW_0kulY65F00
Typical 2 bedroom floor planPhoto byvia NYC Housing Connect

40%

  • $522 a month for studios for households making $22,846-$42,720
  • $665 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $26,160-$48,040
  • $809 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $32,160-$57,640

50%

  • $683 a month for studios for households making $26,366-$53,400
  • $865 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $33,018-$60,050
  • $1,050 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $40,423-$72,050
  • $1,205 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $46,835-$82,750

70%

  • $1,003 a month for studios for households making $37,338-$74,760
  • $1,265 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $46,732-$84,070
  • $1,530 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $56,880-$100,870
  • $1,760 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $65,863-$115,850

80%

  • $1,163 a month for studios for households making $42,823-$85,440
  • $1,465 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $53,589-$96,080
  • $1,770 a month for 2 bedroom units for households making $65,109-$115,280
  • $2,037 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $75,360-$132,400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nts9K_0kulY65F00
Typical 3 bedroom layoutPhoto byNYC Housing Connect

Please note, for each unit, there are other requirements such as number of people per household and further income requirements based on household size so refer to the Housing Connect website for further details.

How to Apply

For those interested in applying, you have until April 11, 2023 and you can do so online or you can request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to:
The Bronx Grove
c/o K&G UPRIGHT
PO Box 1181
New York, NY 10039

Remember, you can only apply ONCE and you may not apply both online and by mail. Applying more than once can and will disqualify you according to the lottery rules.

5% of units are set aside for individuals with mobility issues and 2% for those with vision and/or hearing impairments. 50% preference for residents of Community Board 7 (to see which community board you live in, click here), and 5% for New York City employees.

Also, please note: We are NOT connected with this or any other real estate developments and cannot assist you in obtaining an apartment so please do not contact us regarding these units.

Good luck to all who apply!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bronx# Bronx# NYC# Affordable Housing# Real Estate

Comments / 21

Published by

Welcome2TheBronx is the largest independent blog and news site in the Bronx dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date content and news on our borough.

Bronx, NY
12K followers

More from Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx, NY

MTA reports 4% faster bus speeds in The Bronx after redesign implementation

After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic since it was first announced in 2018, the Bronx Bus Redesign was finally implemented last summer, and now, after half a year of studying the changes in real-time, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced that the changes to bus routes have been a success.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Adidas opens first Bronx store

Attention sneakerheads: Sneaker giant Adidas has opened its first store in The Bronx. Located at The Mall at Bay Plaza, the store is part of the brand's expansion in the New York City region and is an 11,000-square-foot space offering the latest in the company's famed footwear brand.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

Brand new and truly affordable apartments now available in Fordham starting at $567/month

New York City's housing lottery on Housing Connect has launched lottery applications for brand-new apartments in the Fordham section of The Bronx. The development, known as Twin Parks Terrace, is a brand-new 14-story building with 181 residential units constructed on a parking lot owned by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) that was underutilized.

Read full story
27 comments
Bronx, NY

Six Bronx Catholic Schools to Close Permanently this June: Archdiocese of New York Announces Closures

After a brief pause on Catholic school closings by the Archdiocese of New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Archdiocese has announced the closures of a dozen New York City schools.

Read full story
54 comments
Bronx, NY

Bally's is gambling on bringing a casino to The Bronx

Bally's is seeking to expand its gambling empire into The Bronx, hoping to snag one of up to three downstate casino licenses that New York State may issue in the near future.

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't know

The Bronx has quite the image in many people's minds, whether locally or across the world, but there are many actual real things, people, facts, and history about the northernmost borough of New York City that many people don't know.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable

As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."

Read full story
78 comments
New York City, NY

SEE IT: Dolphins spotted this week in The Bronx River!

First, the beavers arrived and made the Bronx River their home—the first time the critters called New York City home in over 200 years. Now, this week not one but two dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River at Starlight Park near Bronx River House, home of the Bronx River Alliance.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

$20 million Mega Millions ticket sold in The Bronx

A ticket worth $20 million bucks for this past Tuesday's mega-million drawing was sold in The Bronx at 170th Street Grocery in the Mount Eden neighborhood of The Bronx. This isn't the first time a winning ticket has been sold in The Bronx but it does appear to be the largest winning in recent memory.

Read full story
5 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx is freezing: Borough leads NYC in heat & hot water complaints for sixth year in a row

A new report by RentHop, a real estate listing website that also provides various annual reports in the markets they serve, compiles heat and hot water complaints across the five boroughs of New York City and shows that, once again, The Bronx has by far, the most such complaints.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million

When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate records

For the first time in South Bronx real estate history, condominium apartments have cracked the $1 million price tag. The two units are located in the Bronx Bricks condominium at 305 E 140th Street, the first condo loft conversion in the South Bronx back in 2008.

Read full story
13 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic library

The Bronx will soon be home to one of the most beautiful libraries in New York City. Renderings have been revealed for the new Westchester Square Library Branch of the New York Public Library, which, once complete, will replace the current branch located a few blocks away over on Glebe Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City

On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."

Read full story
24 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music video

Mariah Carey in front of the Bronx Garabedian Christmas House in the 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music videoPhoto byScreenshot via VEVO. Every year, as soon as Halloween is over and the calendar changes from October 31st to November 1st, Mariah Carey comes out of hibernation and haunts the airwaves with her iconic and ever-present holiday hit, 'All I want for Christmas is You'.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Construction begins on $87 million renovation of landmarked Orchard Beach Pavilion

Millions of Bronxites will soon be able to enjoy a restored Orchard Beach PavilionPhoto byMarvel Architects. After decades of neglect, the landmarked Orchard Beach Pavilion will be restored to its former glory with an $87 million renovation launched with a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Riding NYC buses and subway may cost over $3 as MTA considers a fare hike

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, the agency that runs the New York City bus and subway system, is considering a fare hike that would start in the middle of 2023 and push fares to $2.90 per ride and to $3.02 per ride by 2025 in order to close an ever-increasing budget gap.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy