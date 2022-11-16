The Holiday Train Show is back, along with NYC's largest outdoor holiday light experience at New York Botanical Garden

It's that time of the year again when thousands of Bronx residents along with people from all over the city and region come to the borough to enjoy one of New York City's most cherished traditions: The Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Now in its 31st year, the beloved train show is larger and more magical than ever with over 190 New York landmarks carefully recreated using materials provided straight from nature like twigs, bark, cinnamon sticks, pine cone scales, seeds, and leaves.

A replica of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

The miniature replicas of beloved landmarks, from buildings that have long since been demolished like the old Penn Station as well as newer buildings like The Oculus and One World Trade Center are carefully laid out throughout the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory as over two dozen replica model trains make their way through the charming display along almost a full half-mile of track.

The Mertz Library is lit up for a short light show Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

A new feature this year at the show is the use of interpretive signage throughout the exhibition which links to exclusive content via the Bloomberg Connects app that explains some of the plants utilized to create the models on display.

The updated George Washington Bridge Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

Another new, or rather updated edition, is the model of the George Washington Bridge which has been made to more closely resemble the actual bridge and in particular, the lighting across the famed span that connects New York and New Jersey over the Hudson River.

But the fun doesn't end at the Holiday Train Show.

Twinkling Topiaries are part oft he NYBG Glow experience Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

Back for its third year is the NYBG GLOW which is New York City's largest outdoor holiday light experience which also has been expanded where you can see, on select nights (which have been sold-out for the past two years), gorgeous displays around the garden grounds like Twinkling Topiaries, Luminous Lake, and Glittering Gazebo just to name a few.

The Statue of Liberty, The Oculus, One World Trade Center, and the Empire State Building are just several of hundreds of landmarks Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

Together, these two events create for a truly magical experience right here in our borough that's fun for the entire family.

The Holiday Train Show runs from Saturday, November 19, 2022 through Monday, January 16, 2023 and NYBG Glow will be held on the following dates from 5PM to 10PM: November 18–19, 23, 25–26; December 2–3, 9–11, 15–17, 22–23, 26–30, 2022; January 1, 7, 14, 2023 so make sure to coordinate your visit to get the best from both experiences.

For tickets, head over to NYBG's website for pricing and information.