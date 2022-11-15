New York City, NY

Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanent

Welcome2TheBronx

Launched in 2021 and expanded this past summer, the East Bronx Shared E-Scooter Pilot Program is being touted as a great success by the New York City Department of Transportation in a report issued this past Monday by the agency and will become permanent and hopefully expand across the city.

According to the data gathered over the course of twelve months, over 1.3 million rides were logged by 86,000 riders utilizing a fleet of 6,000 e-scooters provided by Lime, Bird, and Veo, with no fatalities during the pilot period in the East Bronx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQ9O4_0jBibYya00
Council member Amanda Farias addresses riders at a tour by Lime last yearEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

"From Soundview to Wakefield, thanks to e-scooters from three different
companies, residents availed themselves of a completely new form of
transportation that got them from point A to point B -- or to subways, bus
stops, and ferry transit hubs. Over 1.3 million safe rides later, the pilot has
been a great success," said Ydanis Rodriguez, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation.

The neighborhoods with the highest rate of trips started are Van Nest/Morris Park/Westchester Square at 15% of total trips followed by Williamsbridge/Olinville at 12%, Pelham Parkway at 11%, and Eastchester/Edenwald/Baychester at 10%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRQYo_0jBibYya00
Pilot program map and phasesNYC DOT

Many of these trips originated or ended at or near subway stations and transit hubs as well as commercial corridors connecting residents in an area that has limited modes of public transportation outside of bus services despite being served by 3 subway lines.

While some area residents were vocal in their complaints that the program would be a disaster and would lead to fatalities, only 152 crashes were reported out of the 1.3 million trips and of those, 70 percent were minor and required no visit to a hospital or doctor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auGgc_0jBibYya00
Map of trip origins in pilot areaNYC DOT

"Riders with three or fewer trips accounted for 17 percent of crashes where experience was noted while the median level of rider experience was 18 trips. However, 80 percent of crashes with available details did not include a collision with a motor vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle, or other vehicle type. Findings show a low crash rate overall," the report from DOT cites.

"The success of the e-scooter program is undeniable," said Shawn Garcia, the Bronx and Uptown organizer for Transportation Alternatives.

He added, "With over a million rides taken in its first year — of which 85% were from communities of color — e-scooters are connecting communities left out by our transit system. As DOT builds on these successes, we urge them to invest in the infrastructure needed in the Bronx, especially in the East Bronx, to protect riders from crashes. Just 1.06% of New York City's protected bike infrastructure is in the East Bronx, according to Spatial Equity NYC."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wk37E_0jBibYya00
Map of trip destinations in pilotNYC DOT

One of the requirements for the pilot was to provide discounted rides to low-income residents in order to make the service equitable and accessible to all. According to the report, participants in the program for low-income residents averaged 25 trips during the 12 month period versus the system-wide average of 11 trips indicating that such riders made good use of the service.

As the city begins to make the pilot program permanent in the East Bronx and expand it across areas of the city, the agency needs to ensure that City Island is added to the service area which was the only community within the East Bronx that was omitted from the pilot.

Many naysayers said that no one would use the service but over 1.3 million rides by 86,000 users indicate otherwise and shows a strong demand for such services and if all goes according to plan, they are here to stay.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bronx# Bronx# escooters# NYC# Transporation

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome2TheBronx is the largest independent blog and news site in the Bronx dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date content and news on our borough.

Bronx, NY
10877 followers

More from Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx, NY

The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next month

What started as a mission 17 years ago to create the borough's first children's museum is finally a dream come true that will positively impact the almost 200,000 children that call The Bronx home.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Holiday Train Show is back, along with NYC's largest outdoor holiday light experience at New York Botanical Garden

It's that time of the year again when thousands of Bronx residents along with people from all over the city and region come to the borough to enjoy one of New York City's most cherished traditions: The Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester

A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the Concourse

New York City's Affordable Housing Lottery is now available for twenty-five units in a newly constructed luxury development in the Lower Concourse section of Mott Haven on the Bronx's most famous boulevard.

Read full story
9 comments
Bronx, NY

Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results

For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different. Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

At 75, Bronx man runs his 43rd NYC Marathon

Mike Rauh just ran his 43rd New York City Marathon and is part of a special group of runners that have completed at least 15 New York City Marathons, joining over 1,000 others who have done just that.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx Scenes: NYC 2022 Marathon in the Boogie Down

This past Sunday, The Bronx and its denizens cheered on over 50,000 participants of all abilities as they ran through the borough for the 2022 TCS Marathon and onto the final stretches of the world's most famous race on what was one of the warmest days for the marathon in history.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022

New data released today by Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets shows just how much deadlier city streets, particularly those in The Bronx, have become since before the pandemic due to traffic violence.

Read full story
12 comments
Bronx, NY

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.

Read full story
20 comments
Bronx, NY

Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new store

Just a few weeks after Target opened their fourth Bronx location on Fordham Road, the popular big-box retailer has signed a lease at Bruckner Commons. The new 139,000 square foot store, which is slated to open by 2025, will occupy the space once home to K-Mart at the almost 400,000 square foot outdoor mall nestled between the Southeast Bronx neighborhoods of Unionport, Soundview, and Castle Hill joining ShopRite, Burlington, and dozens of other retailers.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month

MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.

Read full story
20 comments
Bronx, NY

New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx

The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The Hub

After several years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Central YMCA in Melrose at The Hub is finally open. Located at 430 Westchester Avenue at La Central, the 50,000 square foot facility is a return of the YMCA to the neighborhood after a decades-long absence since the closing of their old facility on 161st Street and Washington Avenue.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

'South Bronx Rising' book launch begins this weekend

Thirty-five years after author Jill Jones published South Bronx Rising: The Rise, Fall, and Resurrection of an American she is back with a third, updated edition covering the explosion of real estate developments across the South Bronx as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the borough.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donation

MORRIS HEIGHTS—The Bronx's own Grammy-winning Hip Hop artist, Cardi B, came back to the borough yesterday in a surprise visit to her old alma mater, Middle School IS 232 stunning students and even the principal with a $100,000 donation to the school.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development

It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.

Read full story
53 comments
Bronx, NY

'Pride' on full display in The Bronx this past weekend

After a temporary hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride festivities celebrating The Bronx's LGBTQIA community was on full display this past Saturday at The Hub in the South Bronx.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Second person dead in Bronx Legionnaires' outbreak

The New York City Department of Health has confirmed that a second Bronx resident has died as a result of the latest legionnaires' outbreak in the Highbridge section of The Bronx which has sickened 24 people since it was first reported almost two weeks ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

NYC's first public observatory is coming to The Bronx

Budding astronomers and stargazers from The Bronx rejoice: New York City's FIRST public observatory is set to come to the mainland borough this year. After serving students at Nassau Community College on Long Island for over 40 years, the 12-foot tall structure is seeking a new home as it has been retired due to renovations at the school and the installation of newer equipment.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy