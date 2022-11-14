Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester

A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.

Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments is a 153-unit, 8-story building directly across from the historic Parkchester Condominiums, features a host of amenities that are perfect for The Bronx's aging population including an on-site gym, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a recreation room, outdoor areas, package lockers, security guard, and even a dishwasher in every unit.

The closest subway station is Castle Hill on the 6, and the development is also served by the Bx4, Bx4A, Bx22, Bx40, and Bx42 bus routes as well as the Q44 to Queens, and the BxM 6 express bus to Manhattan all within the immediate area.

Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments will also eventually also be served by a brand new Metro North stop, part of the Metro North Penn Station Access, which includes four new stations in the East Bronx, once it's constructed.

Rendering for 1701 Purdy Street via Housing Connect

Unfortunately, the building has a no-pet policy so if you're a senior with a furry companion, you will not be able to move in with them.

The building is comprised of 88 studio units and 65 1 bedroom apartments and rents are all based on income requiring prospective tenants to pay 30% of their income in rent.

Kitchen at 1701 Purdy Street via Housing Connect

This means that rents can be as low as $0 a month for those residents with no income.

Income requirements for the apartments are as follows:

$0 a month for studios for households making $0-$53,400

$0 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $0-$60,050

Bathroom at 1701 Purdy Street via Housing Connect

In order to qualify, you must meet the above income requirements, qualify for Section-8, and have at least one member of your household who is 62 years of age or older.

Please note, for each unit, there are other requirements such as number of people per household and further income requirements based on household size so refer to the Housing Connect website for further details.

How to Apply

For those interested in applying, you have until December 14, 2022 and you can do so online or you can request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to: Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments c/o Wavecrest Consulting LLC, 87-14 116th Street, Richmond Hill, NY 11418

Fully equipped kitchen, including a dishwasher, at 1701 Purdy Street via Housing Connect

Remember, you can only apply ONCE and you may not apply both online and by mail. Applying more than once can and will disqualify you according to the lottery rules.

Another view of a kitchen and living area at 1701 Purdy Street via Housing Connect

5% of units are set aside for individuals with mobility issues and 2% for those with vision and/or hearing impairments.

Also, please note: We are NOT connected with this or any other real estate developments and cannot assist you in obtaining an apartment so please do not contact us regarding these units.

Good luck to all who apply!