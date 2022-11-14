Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester

Welcome2TheBronx

A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.

Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments is a 153-unit, 8-story building directly across from the historic Parkchester Condominiums, features a host of amenities that are perfect for The Bronx's aging population including an on-site gym, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a recreation room, outdoor areas, package lockers, security guard, and even a dishwasher in every unit.

The closest subway station is Castle Hill on the 6, and the development is also served by the Bx4, Bx4A, Bx22, Bx40, and Bx42 bus routes as well as the Q44 to Queens, and the BxM 6 express bus to Manhattan all within the immediate area.

Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments will also eventually also be served by a brand new Metro North stop, part of the Metro North Penn Station Access, which includes four new stations in the East Bronx, once it's constructed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BohNo_0jADcShp00
Rendering for 1701 Purdy Streetvia Housing Connect

Unfortunately, the building has a no-pet policy so if you're a senior with a furry companion, you will not be able to move in with them.

The building is comprised of 88 studio units and 65 1 bedroom apartments and rents are all based on income requiring prospective tenants to pay 30% of their income in rent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLYbX_0jADcShp00
Kitchen at 1701 Purdy Streetvia Housing Connect

This means that rents can be as low as $0 a month for those residents with no income.

Income requirements for the apartments are as follows:

  • $0 a month for studios for households making $0-$53,400
  • $0 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $0-$60,050
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKSEF_0jADcShp00
Bathroom at 1701 Purdy Streetvia Housing Connect

In order to qualify, you must meet the above income requirements, qualify for Section-8, and have at least one member of your household who is 62 years of age or older.

Please note, for each unit, there are other requirements such as number of people per household and further income requirements based on household size so refer to the Housing Connect website for further details.

How to Apply

For those interested in applying, you have until December 14, 2022 and you can do so online or you can request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to: Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments c/o Wavecrest Consulting LLC, 87-14 116th Street, Richmond Hill, NY 11418

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsYmM_0jADcShp00
Fully equipped kitchen, including a dishwasher, at 1701 Purdy Streetvia Housing Connect

Remember, you can only apply ONCE and you may not apply both online and by mail. Applying more than once can and will disqualify you according to the lottery rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBFfw_0jADcShp00
Another view of a kitchen and living area at 1701 Purdy Streetvia Housing Connect

5% of units are set aside for individuals with mobility issues and 2% for those with vision and/or hearing impairments.

Also, please note: We are NOT connected with this or any other real estate developments and cannot assist you in obtaining an apartment so please do not contact us regarding these units.

Good luck to all who apply!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bronx# The Bronx# New York City# NYC# Apartments

Comments / 8

Published by

Welcome2TheBronx is the largest independent blog and news site in the Bronx dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date content and news on our borough.

Bronx, NY
10859 followers

More from Welcome2TheBronx

New York City, NY

The Holiday Train Show is back, along with NYC's largest outdoor holiday light experience at New York Botanical Garden

It's that time of the year again when thousands of Bronx residents along with people from all over the city and region come to the borough to enjoy one of New York City's most cherished traditions: The Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanent

Launched in 2021 and expanded this past summer, the East Bronx Shared E-Scooter Pilot Program is being touted as a great success by the New York City Department of Transportation in a report issued this past Monday by the agency and will become permanent and hopefully expand across the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the Concourse

New York City's Affordable Housing Lottery is now available for twenty-five units in a newly constructed luxury development in the Lower Concourse section of Mott Haven on the Bronx's most famous boulevard.

Read full story
9 comments
Bronx, NY

Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results

For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different. Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

At 75, Bronx man runs his 43rd NYC Marathon

Mike Rauh just ran his 43rd New York City Marathon and is part of a special group of runners that have completed at least 15 New York City Marathons, joining over 1,000 others who have done just that.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx Scenes: NYC 2022 Marathon in the Boogie Down

This past Sunday, The Bronx and its denizens cheered on over 50,000 participants of all abilities as they ran through the borough for the 2022 TCS Marathon and onto the final stretches of the world's most famous race on what was one of the warmest days for the marathon in history.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022

New data released today by Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets shows just how much deadlier city streets, particularly those in The Bronx, have become since before the pandemic due to traffic violence.

Read full story
12 comments
Bronx, NY

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.

Read full story
20 comments
Bronx, NY

Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new store

Just a few weeks after Target opened their fourth Bronx location on Fordham Road, the popular big-box retailer has signed a lease at Bruckner Commons. The new 139,000 square foot store, which is slated to open by 2025, will occupy the space once home to K-Mart at the almost 400,000 square foot outdoor mall nestled between the Southeast Bronx neighborhoods of Unionport, Soundview, and Castle Hill joining ShopRite, Burlington, and dozens of other retailers.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month

MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.

Read full story
20 comments
Bronx, NY

New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx

The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The Hub

After several years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Central YMCA in Melrose at The Hub is finally open. Located at 430 Westchester Avenue at La Central, the 50,000 square foot facility is a return of the YMCA to the neighborhood after a decades-long absence since the closing of their old facility on 161st Street and Washington Avenue.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

'South Bronx Rising' book launch begins this weekend

Thirty-five years after author Jill Jones published South Bronx Rising: The Rise, Fall, and Resurrection of an American she is back with a third, updated edition covering the explosion of real estate developments across the South Bronx as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the borough.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donation

MORRIS HEIGHTS—The Bronx's own Grammy-winning Hip Hop artist, Cardi B, came back to the borough yesterday in a surprise visit to her old alma mater, Middle School IS 232 stunning students and even the principal with a $100,000 donation to the school.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development

It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.

Read full story
53 comments
Bronx, NY

'Pride' on full display in The Bronx this past weekend

After a temporary hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride festivities celebrating The Bronx's LGBTQIA community was on full display this past Saturday at The Hub in the South Bronx.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Second person dead in Bronx Legionnaires' outbreak

The New York City Department of Health has confirmed that a second Bronx resident has died as a result of the latest legionnaires' outbreak in the Highbridge section of The Bronx which has sickened 24 people since it was first reported almost two weeks ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

NYC's first public observatory is coming to The Bronx

Budding astronomers and stargazers from The Bronx rejoice: New York City's FIRST public observatory is set to come to the mainland borough this year. After serving students at Nassau Community College on Long Island for over 40 years, the 12-foot tall structure is seeking a new home as it has been retired due to renovations at the school and the installation of newer equipment.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Bronx Legionnaires' outbreak turns deadly as disease claims first victim, hospitalizes 8

The legionnaires outbreak in the Highbridge neighborhood of The Bronx has taken a deadly toll as the first victim has died from the disease while the number of infected has nearly doubled and risen to 19 with 8 hospitalized for this potentially fatal disease.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy