Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results

For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different.

Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.

AOC easily trounced her Republican challenger, Tina Forte AOC campaign and Tina Forte campaign website

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily crushed her Republican opponent, Tina Forte, an election denier that was at the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, despite facing a newly redrawn district after the 2022 Redistricting was approved.

"Thank you to every member of our community and every grassroots supporter for entrusting me with the great responsibility of representing NY-14 in Congress. We do this with small dollars, every time. I remain grateful to all of you who make a new kind of governance possible." said Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter last night after her victory was announced.

Meanwhile, over in the New York State Assembly, Democrat John Zaccaro, Jr easily won the seat for the 80th District in the East Bronx and will replace Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez, who chose not to run for re-election to the Assembly and instead ran for the New York State Senate District 34 currently represented by Alessandra Biaggi who ran an unsuccessful bid for NYS Congressional District 17.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul won over Republican Lee Zeldin in one of the most watched races in the nation that had gotten progressively tighter over the past month giving Democrats a bit of anxiety at the prospect of potentially having lost the governorship in almost 20 years.

But despite polls showing that Lee Zeldin was closing in, Hochul made history as the first woman elected governor of New York State.

While election results from the New York City Board of Elections are still unofficial until certified, it's safe to say that the results are pretty solid given that most electoral precincts have already reported in with their results.