Bronx, NY

Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new store

Welcome2TheBronx

Just a few weeks after Target opened their fourth Bronx location on Fordham Road, the popular big-box retailer has signed a lease at Bruckner Commons.

The new 139,000 square foot store, which is slated to open by 2025, will occupy the space once home to K-Mart at the almost 400,000 square foot outdoor mall nestled between the Southeast Bronx neighborhoods of Unionport, Soundview, and Castle Hill joining ShopRite, Burlington, and dozens of other retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akyyN_0iuICywl00
Aerial view of Bruckner Commonsvia Urban Edge Properties

Scott Auster of Urban Edge Properties statement, “Bruckner Commons is a great example of how we improve communities by transforming retail properties in densely populated, underserved markets such as the Bronx,” 

“Adding Target to this highly trafficked property secures its position as one of the top retail destinations in the New York metropolitan area," added Auster.

The mall, which is located at White Plains Road and Bruckner Boulevard serves hundreds of thousands of Bronxites and is easily accessible by car and public transportation with numerous bus routes stopping in the immediate area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p18x1_0iuICywl00
Another aerial view of Bruckner Commonsvia Urban Edge Properties

But with the opening of this store, will the area be oversaturated with Target stores given that just over a mile and less than 10 minutes away, there's already a Target at the Throggs Neck Shopping Center?

Probably not, given the fact that there are almost 1.5 million people in The Bronx not to mention that given both their locations along major highways, they'll have more than enough traffic passing by to hopefully keep them busy enough.

As for the new Target coming in 2025 to Bruckner Commons, according to data from Urban Edge Properties, who represents the property, there are 4 million visits from 182,000 visitors annually to the shopping center and 85% of these customers come from within a 4 mile radius.

Also, according to data from Urban Edge Properties, there are 245,867 households within three miles of Bruckner Commons with a population of 701,174 with an average household income of just over $67,000.

To Bronx Target lovers in the area, we're pretty sure 2025 can't come soon enough.

Welcome2TheBronx is the largest independent blog and news site in the Bronx dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date content and news on our borough.

