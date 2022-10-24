The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The Hub

After several years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Central YMCA in Melrose at The Hub is finally open.
Located at 430 Westchester Avenue at La Central, the 50,000 square foot facility is a return of the YMCA to the neighborhood after a decades-long absence since the closing of their old facility on 161st Street and Washington Avenue.
La Central Y also offers family programs, personal training, facility rentals for birthdays and parties, and kids classes.
Membership rates are pretty reasonable considering all that you get and as is the tradition with the YMCA, financial aid is available for those who qualify.
Rates at the La Central Y are as follows:
- Adults: $51.33/month
- Family I (includes one adult and children under 18 years of age: $70/month
- Family II (includes two adults and children under 18 years of age: $100/month
- Senior Adult: $46/month
If you want a city-wide membership to access all of their facilities across the five boroughs, rates are significantly higher starting at $108 a month for a single adult.
As mentioned earlier, financial aid is available for those who qualify. All you have to do is fill out an application for consideration. You can request a 5, 10, 15, or 20 percent subsidy of the membership price and if you need more, you can specify the percentage you need.
You can join the YMCA at La Central by applying online or by stopping by their location which is conveniently located just one block from the 2 and 5 subway stop at 3rd Avenue and 149th Street and is served by numerous bus routes as well.
