'South Bronx Rising' book launch begins this weekend

Thirty-five years after author Jill Jones published South Bronx Rising: The Rise, Fall, and Resurrection of an American she is back with a third, updated edition covering the explosion of real estate developments across the South Bronx as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the borough.

In this latest edition, the forward is written by life-long Bronx resident and activist, Nilka Martell, founder of Loving The Bronx, providing a unique perspective and view from within as only someone who has lived these events since the 1970s can provide.

Book cover for South Bronx Rising Jill Jones/Fordham University Press

Starting this Sunday, author Jill Jones will be on tour across various Bronx locations during the week along with Nilka Martell for book signings and a talk in Q&A format to discuss the book and its latest edition.

The schedule of events are as follows:

SUNDAY Oct. 23 at 6 – 8 p.m. — Photo Show/ Book event at

The Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave. Melrose,

Bronx. It will feature photos from photographer Mike Young,

whose photos are in the new 3rd edition of South Bronx Rising, as

well as other local photographers. Author Jill Jonnes and activist

Nilka Martell, who wrote the new forward, will speak in a Q & A

format. Will sell and sign books.

MONDAY Oct 25 at 5 -6 p.m. Bronx Library Center NYPL 310

E. Kingsbridge Rd. – Book talk on the updated new 3rd edition of

South Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx activist

Nilka Martell, who wrote the new forward. Thirty-five years after

this landmark of urban history first captured the rise, fall, and

rebirth of a once-thriving New York City borough—ravaged in the

1970s and ’80s by disinvestment and fires, then heroically revived

and rebuilt in the 1990s by community activists—Jill Jonnes has

returned and chronicled the ongoing revival of the South Bronx.

TUESDAY Oct. 26 5 – 7 p.m. The Point 940 Garrison Ave.,

Hunts Point, Bronx. Book event – a Q&A on the updated new 3rd

edition of South Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx

activist Nilka Martell, who wrote the new forward. Thirty-five

years after this landmark of urban history first captured the rise,

fall, and rebirth of a once-thriving New York City borough, come

hear about the new activists, accomplishments and challenges. Will

sell and sign books.

WEDNESDAY Oct. 26. At 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.-– Fordham

University, Rose Hill Campus, Bronx. Room 311 in McShane

Center. Book event celebrating updated new 3rd edition of South

Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx activist Nilka

Martell, who wrote the new forward. Q & A format. Will sell and

sign books. All entering Fordham campus must show vaccination

card.

THURSDAY Oct. 27 2-3:30 p.m. Hostos College Savoy

Multipurpose Room, corner 149 th St. and Walton Avenue. Book

event: Join us for a Q&A on the updated new 3rd edition of South

Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx activist Nilka

Martell, who wrote the new forward. featuring All entering Hostos

campus must show vaccination card.

THURSDAY Oct. 27 at 7 – 9 p.m. Book event at the Huntington

Free Library. 9 Westchester Square The Bronx. Book talk on the

updated new 3rd edition of South Bronx Rising with author Jill

Jonnes and Bronx activist Nilka Martell, who wrote the new

forward. Q & A format. Will sell and sign books.

We will be moderating the Q&A on Sunday at the Bronx Documentary Center and on Monday at the Bronx Library Center so come on by and say hi!