'South Bronx Rising' book launch begins this weekend

Thirty-five years after author Jill Jones published South Bronx Rising: The Rise, Fall, and Resurrection of an American she is back with a third, updated edition covering the explosion of real estate developments across the South Bronx as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the borough.
In this latest edition, the forward is written by life-long Bronx resident and activist, Nilka Martell, founder of Loving The Bronx, providing a unique perspective and view from within as only someone who has lived these events since the 1970s can provide.
Starting this Sunday, author Jill Jones will be on tour across various Bronx locations during the week along with Nilka Martell for book signings and a talk in Q&A format to discuss the book and its latest edition.
The schedule of events are as follows:
SUNDAY Oct. 23 at 6 – 8 p.m. — Photo Show/ Book event at
The Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave. Melrose,
Bronx. It will feature photos from photographer Mike Young,
whose photos are in the new 3rd edition of South Bronx Rising, as
well as other local photographers. Author Jill Jonnes and activist
Nilka Martell, who wrote the new forward, will speak in a Q & A
format. Will sell and sign books.
MONDAY Oct 25 at 5 -6 p.m. Bronx Library Center NYPL 310
E. Kingsbridge Rd. – Book talk on the updated new 3rd edition of
South Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx activist
Nilka Martell, who wrote the new forward. Thirty-five years after
this landmark of urban history first captured the rise, fall, and
rebirth of a once-thriving New York City borough—ravaged in the
1970s and ’80s by disinvestment and fires, then heroically revived
and rebuilt in the 1990s by community activists—Jill Jonnes has
returned and chronicled the ongoing revival of the South Bronx.
TUESDAY Oct. 26 5 – 7 p.m. The Point 940 Garrison Ave.,
Hunts Point, Bronx. Book event – a Q&A on the updated new 3rd
edition of South Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx
activist Nilka Martell, who wrote the new forward. Thirty-five
years after this landmark of urban history first captured the rise,
fall, and rebirth of a once-thriving New York City borough, come
hear about the new activists, accomplishments and challenges. Will
sell and sign books.
WEDNESDAY Oct. 26. At 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.-– Fordham
University, Rose Hill Campus, Bronx. Room 311 in McShane
Center. Book event celebrating updated new 3rd edition of South
Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx activist Nilka
Martell, who wrote the new forward. Q & A format. Will sell and
sign books. All entering Fordham campus must show vaccination
card.
THURSDAY Oct. 27 2-3:30 p.m. Hostos College Savoy
Multipurpose Room, corner 149 th St. and Walton Avenue. Book
event: Join us for a Q&A on the updated new 3rd edition of South
Bronx Rising with author Jill Jonnes and Bronx activist Nilka
Martell, who wrote the new forward. featuring All entering Hostos
campus must show vaccination card.
THURSDAY Oct. 27 at 7 – 9 p.m. Book event at the Huntington
Free Library. 9 Westchester Square The Bronx. Book talk on the
updated new 3rd edition of South Bronx Rising with author Jill
Jonnes and Bronx activist Nilka Martell, who wrote the new
forward. Q & A format. Will sell and sign books.
We will be moderating the Q&A on Sunday at the Bronx Documentary Center and on Monday at the Bronx Library Center so come on by and say hi!
