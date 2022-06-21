Bronx, NY

'Pride' on full display in The Bronx this past weekend

After a temporary hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride festivities celebrating The Bronx's LGBTQIA community was on full display this past Saturday at The Hub in the South Bronx.

Hosted by Destination Tomorrow, the borough's official Pride Center, thousands of revelers who came to The Hub at 3rd Avenue and 149th Street on Saturday were treated to a host of entertainers from dancers to singers, voguing dancers, and drag performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrNb5_0gGgLTo700
Performers from the Haus of Mugler vogued to the crowd's delightEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

The event took place on Westchester Avenue between Brook and Bergen with several booths and vendors who are dedicated in providing services to the LGBTQIA community like the Anti Violence Project, and Callen-Lorde to name a few.

Since the 1990s, The Bronx has had Pride events in one form or another including a July event hosted by Appolonia Cruz, a long-time drag performer also known as 'The Queen of The Bronx'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELakU_0gGgLTo700
The Queen of The Bronx aka Appolonia CruzEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

As the borough's leading LGBTQIA center and service provider, Destination Tomorrow is ensuring that the community is not only represented during such events but that they are also partners in hosting and organizing Bronx Pride.

"The Bronx has always had a thriving LGBTQ community and Pride Festival/ Celebration. Destination Tomorrow is honored to continue carrying on that legacy" said Sean E. Coleman, who is the founder and Executive Director of Destination Tomorrow and has a long history of working within the borough dating as far back as the original Bronx Pride Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdHLr_0gGgLTo700
Sean Coleman, Destination Tomorrow's founder and Executive Director (L) with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (R)Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

Attendees of the festival were also treated by a surprise guest with none other than Dominique Jackson aka Tyra Allure Ross, one of the lead actresses in FX's hit series, 'Pose' who also worked at Destination Tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5mXI_0gGgLTo700
LatinConnection, of several groups that performed at Bronx PrideEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

The hosts for the event were The Bronx's own Kandy Muse who was the runner-up for the 13th season of the hit show, RuPaul's Drag Race along with another famous Bronxite, "The Silent Celeb" aka Karyn "Mercedeze" Blanco from season 1 of the hit Netflix show, 'The Circle'.

Thousands of attendees came to Bronx Pride throughout the day on Saturday.Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

"The theme chosen this year is “the people’s pride," said Sage Rivera, Chief Development and Programs Office at Destination Tomorrow who was involved in the planning of this year's event.

Rivera added, "That’s because all the LGBTQIA+ leaders who had a hand in arranging this year’s events range from being new leaders in the Bronx to people who have been involved with Bronx LGBT Pride since 2005. We also have over 50 community-based organizations, faith-based leaders, and vendors, from THE BRONX who have knowingly signed on to support our effort for the community by the community."

At one point during the event, Dominique Jackson got up on stage and rather than perform, decided to give a heart-warming speech to the adoring crowd.

"Anything that you put your mind to, as long as you don't bring harm to anyone else, you can achieve...", Jackson told the crowd.

Check out the gallery below (ALL IMAGES ARE ©welcome2thebronx:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrYuh_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride reveler draped in the Pride FlagEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4DNX_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSaww_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11E7Iu_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s19Zo_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47koGc_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIlDT_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSHLQ_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZWiR_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzmGp_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSzfx_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pd6AJ_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ls2pk_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4964_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjlyt_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkKld_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ji2Os_0gGgLTo700
The Silent Celeb aka Karyn "Mercedeze" Blanco from Netflix's hit show The Circle was one of the MCs for the eventEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MUmp_0gGgLTo700
Bronx District Attorney Darcel ClarkEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqLS8_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bpbrj_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sM5N_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kH2kM_0gGgLTo700
The Silent Celeb aka Karyn "Mercedeze" Blanco from Netflix's hit show The Circle was one of the MCs for the eventEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWVzJ_0gGgLTo700
The Silent Celeb and Kandy MuseEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3ifS_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491VIH_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36O6zu_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTnxL_0gGgLTo700
Sean Coleman, Destination Tomorrow's founder and Executive DirectorEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rZvG_0gGgLTo700
The Queen of The Bronx aka Appolonia CruzEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l04a2_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZV5HF_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bBgh_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6RqJ_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4eGt_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
The Queen of The Bronx aka Appolonia Cruz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tD5uW_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWghP_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYejz_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heSvD_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dUXX_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INhUf_0gGgLTo700
Bronx Pride 2022Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

