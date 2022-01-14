Bronx, NY

Brand new apartments in Fordham, The Bronx starting at $615 a month for 2 bedroom units

Welcome2TheBronx

Another affordable housing lottery has been launched in The Bronx, this time in the Fordham neighborhood of the borough.

Cyrus Place Apartments, located at 4697 Third Avenue at Cyrus Place just south of E 188th Street, the 8-story development contains 53 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQYyY_0dlso6hA00
Rendering of 4697 Third Avenuevia Housing Connect

Income requirements for the available units range from 30, 40, 50, 70, and 80% of the Area Median Income with rents as low as $410 for a studio unit for those who qualify at 30% of the AMI.

Unit breakdown and rents per category are as follows:

30%

  • $410 a month for studios for households making $16,560-$28,650
  • $521 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $20,709-$32,220
  • $615 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $24,823-$38,670
  • $701 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $28,698-$44,400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kE8KN_0dlso6hA00
Rendering of a typical kitchenHousing Connect

40%

  • $589 a month for studios for households making $22,698-$38,200
  • $745 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $28,389-$42,960
  • $884 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $34.046-$51,560
  • $1,011 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $39,326-$59,200

50%

  • $768 a month for studios for households making $28,835-$47,750
  • $969 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $36,069-$53,700
  • $1,152 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $43,235-$64,450
  • $1,322 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $49,989-$74,000

70%

  • $1,002 a month for studios for households making $36,858-$66,850
  • $1,265 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $46,218-$75,180
  • $1,529 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $56,160-$90,230
  • $1,759 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $64,972-$103,600

80%

  • $1,163 a month for studios for households making $42,378-$76,400
  • $1,465 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $53,075-$85,920
  • $1,770 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $64,423-$103,120
  • $2,037 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $74,503-$118,400

Please note, for each unit, there are other requirements such as number of people per household and further income requirements based on household size so refer to the Housing Connect website for further details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usWHH_0dlso6hA00
Typical 3 bedroom unit floor planvia Housing Connect

This development is also a smoke-free building like several other newly constructed affordable housing buildings in The Bronx and includes amenities like bike storage lockers, a gym, outdoor terrace, shared laundry room, and air conditioning.

Probably the best feature of the building's location is its walking distance of just a few short blocks to Arthur Avenue, home to NYC's real Little Italy. Also in close proximity, you'll find the New York Botanical Garden, The Bronx Zoo, and Fordham University as well as shopping along Fordham Road.

How to apply

Lotter ends on March 16, 2022, and you can apply either online through Housing Connect's website or you can request an application to be mailed to you. To request a paper application, send a self-addressed envelope to Cyrus Place Apartments c/o Bronx Pro Group, 1605 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Bronx, NY 10453.

Remember, you can only apply once and may not apply by both mail and online as you can and will be disqualified as per Housing Connect's lottery guidelines.

Also, please note: We are NOT connected with this or any other real estate developments and cannot assist you in obtaining an apartment so please do not contact us regarding these units.

Good luck to all who apply!

