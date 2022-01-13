Brand new apartments available in The Bronx with rents as low as $569 for two-bedroom units

Applications are now being accepted for 119 brand-new apartments located at 980 Westchester Avenue in the Foxhurst neighborhood of The Bronx.

This is another affordable housing development where the units are actually affordable for local residents.

Tiffany Court Plaza at 980 Westchester Avenue Ed Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

Known as Tiffany Court Plaza, the 7-story building has units for households making 30, 50, 60, and 70% of the Area Median Income with rents as follow for each category:

30%

$362 a month for studios for households making $14,915-$28,650

$465 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $18,789-$32,220

$569 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $23,246-$38,670

$650 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $26,949-$44,400

Kitchen and living area Housing Connect

50%

$683 a month for studios for households making $25,920-$47,750

$865 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $32,503-$53,700

$1,050 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $39,738-$64,450

$1,205 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $45,978-$74,000

60%

$843 a month for studios for households making $31,406-$57,300

$1,065 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $39,360-$64,440

$1,290 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $47,966-$77,340

$1,482 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $55,475-$88,880

typical bathroom Housing Connect

70%

$1,003 a month for studios for households making $36,892-$66,850

$1,265 a month for 1 bedroom units for households making $46,218-$75,180

$1,530 a month for 2 bedroom units for housholds making $56,195-$90,230

$1,760 a month for 3 bedroom units for households making $65,006-$103,600

Please note, for each unit, there are further income requirements depending on household size so please refer to the website and application for further details.

Amenities are minimal with a shared laundry room and bike storage listed as well as outdoor and outdoor terrace listed in shared amenities. This building is also listed as smoke-free.

The development is located just a few blocks from the 2 and 5 subway at Simpson Street and a short walk to the 6 train at Hunts Point Ave. Also located within close proximity is shopping along Westchester Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

Lottery ends on February 10, 2022, so you have a little less than a month to apply. You can apply either online or by mailing in an application but not both. If you apply more than once, you may be disqualified.

To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to 980 Westchester Apartments c/o Wavecrest Consulting LLC, 87-14 116th Street, Richmond Hill, NY 11418.

As with this and any other real estate development, please do not contact us as we cannot help you as we are not affiliated with this or any real estate development. We are simply sharing the news on its availability.

Good luck to all those who apply!