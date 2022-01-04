Bronx, NY

Second ferry stop added in The Bronx, now we need a direct ferry to Queens & Brooklyn

Welcome2TheBronx

Last week Tuesday, December 28, the Soundview Ferry line was officially extended to Throggs Neck adding a much-needed transportation alternative to a transit-starved area at Ferry Point Park.

For commuters in the area, the trek to Wall Street, where the ferry line ends, can take over 90 minutes by bus and subway as there is no subway line within walking distance but now the commute is just under one hour on the ferry.

And at $2.75 a ride, it is significantly cheaper than riding the express bus (and a much nicer ride) offering financial savings as well as time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDzKk_0dcUtJGm00
Mayor de Blasio at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Throggs Neck Ferry stopEd Reed/Mayoral Photography Office on Flickr

Also, for an added bonus, this particular stop in The Bronx is served by a shuttle bus and has parking making it easier for those who want to drive to the ferry and hop on.

According to the president of New York City's Economic Development Corporation, "NYC Ferry ridership has outpaced expectations since the system first launched and ridership has recovered from the COVID crisis faster than any other mode of transit. We are proud this system is serving all five boroughs with safe, reliable, daily service, as we keep more New Yorkers with limited public transportation options moving.”

These numbers are encouraging but the routes still remain Manhattancentric.

Now that we have two stops within The Bronx, we need a direct connection to Queens and Brooklyn without the inconvenience of having to go through Manhattan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0U83_0dcUtJGm00
NYC Ferry RoutesNYC Ferry

The fact of the matter is that the majority of the economic growth in New York City continues to be in the outer boroughs so while we wait for a TriboroRx subway line to happen, we can start connecting The Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn at a fraction of a cost with a ferry route.

While we're at it, we can add a few more ferry stops say at City Island and/or the South Bronx and make robust use of our waterfront, and offer alternative ways of connecting our communities across the city.

This is a no-brainer and we must push our elected officials to make it happen.

Oh and by the way, although NYC Ferry is calling the stop "Throgs Neck", we refuse to acknowledge that and will call it "Throggs Neck" with two "gs"as it should be!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bronx# Brooklyn# Queens# Transporation# New York City

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome2TheBronx is the largest independent blog and news site in the Bronx dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date content and news on our borough.

Bronx, NY
7414 followers

More from Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx, NY

The Bronx has the highest COVID positivity rate in NYC in latest surge

The Bronx finds itself once again at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic as positivity rates hit 27% in the borough, the highest in New York City as the Omicron variant proves to be highly more contagious than the original and subsequent variants.

Read full story
29 comments
Bronx, NY

Apply for brand new affordable apartments in The Bronx starting at $396/mo

The blight once known as Spofford Juvenile Detention center in the Hunts Point neighborhood of The Bronx is no more and in its place a massive 740 unit, four building mixed-use development is rising.

Read full story
22 comments
Bronx, NY

Apply for Brand New Apartments in Morris Heights Starting at $947/mo

A brand new affordable housing development in the Morris Heights section of The Bronx is now accepting applications for sixty of its units. Called Jerome Avenue Apartments, the development is located at 1769 Jerome Avenue at 176th Street, directly in front of the 176th Street Station on the 4 line, and is yet another development made possible by the massive Jerome Avenue Rezoning which was approved back in 2018.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Plans filed for mega $2 Billion development in The Bronx

Two years ago, 'Fordham Landing' was proposed as a massive redevelopment of the Harlem River Waterfront in The Bronx directly south of the University Heights Bridge at Fordham Road that would bring thousands of residential units to the area.

Read full story
14 comments
Bronx, NY

Dream to cap the Cross Bronx steps closer to reality as Schumer visits to support plan

When Nilka Martell, a local Bronx resident and founder of Loving The Bronx, first mentioned to people that the Cross Bronx Expressway should be capped to create more parkland and re-stitch the communities it severed so long ago, people said she was crazy for thinking it could ever happen.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx Makes History as Women Win Majority of City Council Seats

And women shall lead them. Yesterday's elections in New York City were historic on many fronts. Democrat Eric Adams easily beat out Curtis Sliwa for major and will become America's largest city's second Black mayor in history.

Read full story
12 comments
Bronx, NY

Last chance to catch Kusama: Cosmic Nature at the New York Botanical Garden!

As October quickly comes to a close, so do your chances to catch Kusama's works at the New York Botanical Garden here in The Bronx. The exhibition of one of the world's most popular artists called Kusama: Cosmic Nature has been on display at the storied garden since the beginning of April and will end on Sunday, October 31st so you have less than two weeks to get there if you haven't seen it or if you want to experience the magic again.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

From The Bronx to Italian Americans with love: It's time to let go of Columbus

I grew up on Morris Avenue and 151st Street in the South Bronx neighborhood of Melrose when it still had a decent sized Italian population in the early 80s, mostly from the island of Ponza off the coast of Italy between Rome and Naples.

Read full story
78 comments
Bronx, NY

Celebrating The Bronx's Hispanic contributions to the world

As Americans across the country continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, many may not realize just how much one New York City borough has helped contribute to Hispanic culture across the nation.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for nation's first basketball high school in The Bronx

While The Bronx may not have created it, the borough can now lay claim to being the home of the country's first-ever basketball high school. Opened on August 30th of this year, the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday attended by local elected officials and even NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Lottery now open for affordable apartments as low as $865 a month for 1 bedroom in the South Bronx

Another lottery has opened, this time in a brand new development in the Foxhurst neighborhood of the South Bronx. The Bryant, located at 1115 Bryant Avenue at E 165th Street is a brand new development constructed on an empty lot owned by NYCHA which has a small development across the street.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

The gentrification and luxury takeover of the South Bronx waterfront

Third at Bankside, the Bronx's most expensive private development in history coming in at just under a billion at $950 million, will begin leasing this November with the first move-ins expected this December at the first phase of the development.

Read full story
18 comments
Bronx, NY

Direct connection by ferry and rail is needed between The Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn

Almost 7 million of New York City's 8.8 million residents live within The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens accounting for almost 80% of the population of America's largest city yet there is no direct, and efficient form of transportation connecting these places other than by car.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Popular Dominican restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, is coming to The Bronx

A popular Dominican restaurant dedicated to the staple dish of deep-fried plantains mashed together and filled with different types of meats known as mofongo throughout the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico is coming to The Bronx.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

Last chance to apply for brand new apartments as low as $375 a month in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW—The lottery for truly affordable residential units at a brand new development is soon drawing to a close. Back in August, New York City's Housing Connect launched a lottery for a brand new development with 283 units spread across three buildings in the Soundview area of the borough.

Read full story
33 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx community rallies around street vendor who had her food confiscated and thrown away

Residents, elected officials, and activists from across The Bronx and New York City are outraged at how a local street vendor was treated by the New York Police Department and Sanitation Department last week when she couldn't produce a vending permit last week at her produce stand at Pelham Parkway and White Plains Road.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx leads New York State in eviction filings for the third year in a row

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic rolled through and claimed the lives of over five thousand residents to date and plunged The Bronx into economic chaos that pushed the unemployment rate at one point to over 25%, the borough was already grappling with some of the highest eviction filings in the state.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Brand new 1-bedroom apartments now available for just $740 a month in Bedford Park

BEDFORD PARK—Fourty one brand new residential units are now available for you to apply in a recently launched affordable housing lottery in this northwest Bronx neighborhood.

Read full story
15 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx's first Apple Store Opens September 24th

Apple fans rejoice. The wait is finally over for Bronxites who've been wanting an Apple store in the borough. As we reported earlier this year, the world's most valuable brand will be opening up at The Mall at Bay Plaza and we finally have a date for that opening.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy