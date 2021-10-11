Bronx, NY

From The Bronx to Italian Americans with love: It's time to let go of Columbus

Welcome2TheBronx

I grew up on Morris Avenue and 151st Street in the South Bronx neighborhood of Melrose when it still had a decent sized Italian population in the early 80s, mostly from the island of Ponza off the coast of Italy between Rome and Naples.

On Sundays, Our Lady of Pity Church had three masses, Italian, Spanish, and English serving the then mostly Puerto Rican and Black community along with the Ponzese community who founded the church in the early part of the 20th century.

And on every June 20th, the Ponzese community from near and far would gather at the church and lead a procession down Morris Avenue and across 149th Street in honor of their patron saint, Santo Silverio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qInaq_0cO6OnZP00
Arthur Avenue, the heart of Bronx Italian culture and NYC's real Little ItalyEd Garcia Conde/Welcome2TheBronx

Despite the chaos of those decades in the South Bronx, I was fortunate enough to grow up in a diverse neighborhood.

It's also where my passion began for all things Italian including the language which 30 years later I am fully fluent in after learning it with my childhood friends as well as studying it for three years at Cardinal Spellman High School and two years at Iona College.

Lo parlo abbastanza bene come un italiano lo parla.

The Italian community has always been an integral part of my life growing up and into today because they are my family figuratively and quite literally.

A few years ago, a DNA test via 24andMe revealed I had almost 9% Italian DNA mostly from Lazio, coincidently the province where not only Rome is located but also Ponza. DNA from Abruzzo and Calabria was also strongly present in my report.

None of this is too surprising given I'm Puerto Rican and many Italians settled in Puerto Rico in the 19th century.

I say all of this to say to my Italian friends and family that it is time to let go of Christopher Columbus.

It is incomprehensible to me why there is such an attachment to a figure that caused so much pain, harm, and genocide to the indigenous peoples of the Americas simply to celebrate your heritage.

Italy has one of the richest histories in Western civilization and was the birthplace of the Renaissance which gave us countless great thinkers, artists, scientists and the likes to choose from that didn't cause the strife and crimes against humanity that Columbus is guilty of.

This isn't about rewriting history, this is simply about righting a wrong.

And no, this is not an attack on Italians or their culture, this is a shift on celebrating actual heroes.

No one wants to ban celebrating Italian history and culture, we're simply asking you to shift your focus away from that man and focus on the rich, beautiful history of Italy and the great many contributions of Italian Americans have made in our country.

Why do you want to celebrate the man that ushered the Transatlantic Slave Trade?

Why not celebrate Dante Alighieri, Giovanni Boccaccio, Michelangelo, Galileo, or Mother Cabrini? Celebrate the Piccirilli Brothers, the Italian immigrants who lived in the South Bronx and carved some of the nation's most iconic monuments including the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial.

And the list doesn't end there as there are a plethora of names to celebrate under the banner of Italian history.

Rethink Columbus Day and celebrate your rich history and culture not the man who ushered in the slaughter, rape, and genocide of hundreds of millions of indigenous people along with the brutal Transatlantic Slave Trade.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 78

Published by

Welcome2TheBronx is the largest independent blog and news site in the Bronx dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date content and news on our borough.

Bronx, NY
6072 followers

More from Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx, NY

Celebrating The Bronx's Hispanic contributions to the world

As Americans across the country continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, many may not realize just how much one New York City borough has helped contribute to Hispanic culture across the nation.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for nation's first basketball high school in The Bronx

While The Bronx may not have created it, the borough can now lay claim to being the home of the country's first-ever basketball high school. Opened on August 30th of this year, the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday attended by local elected officials and even NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Lottery now open for affordable apartments as low as $865 a month for 1 bedroom in the South Bronx

Another lottery has opened, this time in a brand new development in the Foxhurst neighborhood of the South Bronx. The Bryant, located at 1115 Bryant Avenue at E 165th Street is a brand new development constructed on an empty lot owned by NYCHA which has a small development across the street.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

The gentrification and luxury takeover of the South Bronx waterfront

Third at Bankside, the Bronx's most expensive private development in history coming in at just under a billion at $950 million, will begin leasing this November with the first move-ins expected this December at the first phase of the development.

Read full story
18 comments
Bronx, NY

Direct connection by ferry and rail is needed between The Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn

Almost 7 million of New York City's 8.8 million residents live within The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens accounting for almost 80% of the population of America's largest city yet there is no direct, and efficient form of transportation connecting these places other than by car.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Popular Dominican restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, is coming to The Bronx

A popular Dominican restaurant dedicated to the staple dish of deep-fried plantains mashed together and filled with different types of meats known as mofongo throughout the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico is coming to The Bronx.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

Last chance to apply for brand new apartments as low as $375 a month in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW—The lottery for truly affordable residential units at a brand new development is soon drawing to a close. Back in August, New York City's Housing Connect launched a lottery for a brand new development with 283 units spread across three buildings in the Soundview area of the borough.

Read full story
32 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx community rallies around street vendor who had her food confiscated and thrown away

Residents, elected officials, and activists from across The Bronx and New York City are outraged at how a local street vendor was treated by the New York Police Department and Sanitation Department last week when she couldn't produce a vending permit last week at her produce stand at Pelham Parkway and White Plains Road.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx leads New York State in eviction filings for the third year in a row

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic rolled through and claimed the lives of over five thousand residents to date and plunged The Bronx into economic chaos that pushed the unemployment rate at one point to over 25%, the borough was already grappling with some of the highest eviction filings in the state.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Brand new 1-bedroom apartments now available for just $740 a month in Bedford Park

BEDFORD PARK—Fourty one brand new residential units are now available for you to apply in a recently launched affordable housing lottery in this northwest Bronx neighborhood.

Read full story
15 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx's first Apple Store Opens September 24th

Apple fans rejoice. The wait is finally over for Bronxites who've been wanting an Apple store in the borough. As we reported earlier this year, the world's most valuable brand will be opening up at The Mall at Bay Plaza and we finally have a date for that opening.

Read full story
15 comments
Bronx, NY

Chipotle, Krispy Kreme Coming to The Hub in The South Bronx

THE HUB—The popular Mexican-American fast-food chain Chipotle is opening up a second location in the South Bronx neighborhood of Melrose, and Krispy Kreme, one of America's favorite donut shops, is opening its second Bronx location in the area as well.

Read full story
17 comments
Bronx, NY

The Bronx's first mobile bookstore finally hits the road

Back in 2019, Bronxite Latanya DeVaughn revealed her plans for bringing a mobile bookstore to The Bronx that would travel across the borough with the ability to serve communities lacking such a critical resource.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Remnants of Hurricane Ida Dumps Historic Flooding on The Bronx and Region

September 1st, 2021 will go down as an unfortunate, historic weather event in The Bronx, New York City, and the region. Remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the area in torrential rains which activated the first-ever flood warning for New York City and dumped 3.15 inches of rain in Central Park in just one hour last night.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Artist Creates Children's Book Celebrating Edgar Allan Poe and the Spirit of Perseverance

A Bronx woman and local artist has created a colorful children's book celebrating the history of Poe Cottage in the Fordham section of the borough with a squirrel named Eggie as the hero of the story.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Another New Apartment Building Coming to the Grand Concourse

MOTT HAVEN—For almost a decade after the Lower Concourse area of the South Bronx was rezoned back in 2009, not many developers rushed in to take advantage of the new zoning. But in the past four years, there has been a flurry of construction, and now another set of plans have been for a new building at the foot of the Grand Concourse at 138th Street.

Read full story
5 comments
Bronx, NY

NYC's First E-Scooter Share Program Launches Today in The Bronx

Today The Bronx made history as New York City's first e-scooter share began its pilot program in our borough before any other place in New York City. Starting today, up to 3,000 e-scooters are being deployed across parts of the East Bronx in the first phase of the pilot, covering all neighborhoods north of East Tremont Avenue and East of the Bronx River and, up until the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Read full story
13 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Population Reaches Record High; Would be 7th Largest City in the Country

According to the latest data released on the 2020 Census, The Bronx continues to grow and has achieved a population record set in 1970 when 1,471,701 were recorded living in the borough.

Read full story
10 comments
Bronx, NY

A Bronx Kid's Dream to Play for The Yankees Comes True

Many kids growing up in The Bronx playing baseball dream of playing for the Yankees right here in their own borough but competing with thousands across the country, for many, it's just that—a dream.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy