South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of August 22, 2022

Target Species:

· Redfish – Excellent. Try cut baits or gold spoons on the flats. Live shrimp can also be productive. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Try live shrimp or live croaker. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Good. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Try dead shrimp on a jig head. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other – Mangrove snapper are around rock structures on live shrimp. There are reports of Bull Redfish and Tarpon at the Port Aransas jetties. Spanish Mackerel are also at the jetties.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

South Texas received quite a bit of rain last week, bringing more water in the bay systems and marshes. The water is still warm, but the bite windows have been longer. Locate your bait and you will find the target species. Other productive areas are around the mouths of the back lake marshes.

Pay attention to the weather forecasts, as there are developing systems in the Gulf of Mexico. As always, pay attention to the majors and minors. Tight lines!

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, August 22, 2022

Average Fish Activity

Major Times – 8:41 AM – 11:11 AM / 9:06 PM – 11:36 PM

Minor Times – 1:52 AM – 3:22 AM / 4:29 PM – 5:59 PM

Winds from the SSE and strong

Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Crescent – illumination 19.1%

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Average Fish Activity

Major Times – 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM / 9:57 PM – 12:27 AM

Minor Times – 2:43 AM – 4:13 AM / 5:18 PM – 6:48 PM

Winds from the SSE and strong

Barometric Pressure even

Waning Crescent – illumination 12.4%

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

High Fish Activity

Major Times – 10:18 AM – 12:48 PM

Minor Times – 3:37 AM – 5:07 AM / 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Crescent – illumination 6.9%

Thursday, August 25, 2022

High Fish Activity

Major Times – 10:46 PM – 1:16 AM / 11:05 AM – 1:35 PM

Minor Times – 4:32 AM – 6:02 AM / 6:38 PM / 8:08 PM

Winds from the ESE and light

Barometric Pressure even

Waning Crescent – illumination 3%

Friday, August 26, 2022

High Fish Activity

Major Times – 11:33 PM – 2:03 AM / 11:50 AM – 2:20 PM

Minor Times – 5:28 AM – 6:58 AM / 7:13 PM – 8:43 PM

Winds from the E and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Crescent – illumination .7%

Saturday, August 27, 2022

High Fish Activity

Major Times – 12:18 AM – 2:48 AM / 12:34 PM – 3:04 PM

Minor Times – 6:23 AM – 7:53 AM / 7:44 PM – 9:14 PM

Winds from the ESE and light

Barometric Pressure falling

New Moon – illumination 0%

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions. The forecast is based on the Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, and Rockport areas.

