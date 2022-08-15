Inshore Fishing Report for South Texas Week of August 15,2022

We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Try live or cut mullet. You could also try ladyfish if you are able to get some. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Try croaker, pin perch, or live shrimp. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Average. Try live shrimp or mud minnows. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Try dead shrimp. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other – Mangrove Snapper are around rock structures on live shrimp. Tarpon are at the Port Aransas jetties.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

As always, pay attention to the majors and minors. The weather this week may not cooperate with getting out on the water. Be sure to check local advisories and conditions before heading out. The water continues to be warm, which affects the fish activity.

Redfish have been located in the sand potholes. Speckled trout have been good in the mornings near access to deeper water. Look for areas with good tidal movement, including wind-driven water flow, and choke points. As we have been saying, you will likely catch many under-sized trout before you locate the slot-sized trout.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, August 15, 2022

Fish Activity Average

Major Times – 3:13 AM – 5:43 AM / 3:29 PM – 5:59 PM

Minor Times – 9:53 AM – 11:23 AM / 10:04 PM – 11:34 PM

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure even

Waning Gibbous – illumination 83.3%

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Fish Activity Low

Major Times – 3:58 AM – 6:28 AM / 4:14 PM – 6:44 PM

Minor Times – 10:52 AM – 12:22 PM / 10:36 PM – 12:06 AM

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Gibbous – illumination 74.7%

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Fish Activity Low

Major Times – 4:43 AM – 7:13 AM / 4:59 PM – 7:29 PM

Minor Times – 11:50 AM – 1:20 PM / 11:09 PM – 12:39 AM

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure even

Waning Gibbous – illumination 65.2%

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Fish Activity Low

Major Times – 5:28 AM – 7:28 AM / 5:46 PM – 8:16 PM

Minor Times – 12:47 PM – 2:17 PM

Winds from the S and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Gibbous – illumination 55.3%

Friday, August 19, 2022

Fish Activity Low

Major Times – 6:15 AM – 8:45 AM / 6:34 PM – 9:04 PM

Minor Times – 11:45 PM – 1:15 AM / 1:45 PM – 3:15 PM

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Last Quarter – illumination 45.4%

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Fish Activity Low

Major Times – 7:02 AM – 9:32 AM / 7:24 PM – 9:54 PM

Minor Times – 12:22 AM – 1:52 AM / 2:42 PM – 4:12 PM

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Crescent – illumination 35.9%

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions. Forecast is based on the Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, and Rockport areas.

