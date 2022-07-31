South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of August 1, 2022

We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Try using cut mullet, menhaden, or ladyfish. Use can also try big shrimp. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Try using shrimp or live croaker. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Good. Try using small live mullet or mud minnows. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Try using shrimp, either live or dead. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other – Tripletail and Mangrove snapper are around structure and piers on live shrimp. Kingfish are at the jetties and as is Tarpon.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

As always, pay attention to the majors and minors. The tides have been lower on average. The water is hot and the fish, especially the trout are hanging in areas with access to deeper water. The bite is better early in the morning, especially for the speckled trout. Try to target the speckled trout early and move to target other species, as the morning sun gets higher in the sky. The deeper water has been holding the speckled trout. The shallower water has been holding the redfish.

If you are using artificial lures and like to use topwater lures, early in the morning is the target time. Try a 1/16 oz jig head when in shallow water. Move to a 1/18 oz jig head when in deeper water. Anglers are finding success with 4” paddletail lures in various flavors depending on the water being fished. There have been reports of good activity around reefs and shell areas.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, August 1

Major Times – 3:07 AM – 5:37 AM / 3:22 PM – 5:52 PM

Minor Times – 9:30 AM – 11:00 / 10:15 PM – 11:45 PM

Fish Activity Average (54)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waxing Crescent – illumination 14.7%

Tuesday, August 2

Major Times – 3:51 AM – 6:21 AM / 4:06 PM – 6:36 PM

Minor Times – 10:27 AM – 11:57 AM / 10:45 PM – 12:15 PM

Fish Activity Average (40)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waxing Crescent – illumination 22.8%

Wednesday, August 3

Major Times – 4:36 AM – 7:06 AM / 4:52 PM – 7:22 PM

Minor Times – 11:26 AM – 12:56 PM

Fish Activity Low (29)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waxing Crescent – illumination 32.4%

Thursday, August 4

Major Times – 5:23 AM – 7:53 AM / 5:41 PM – 8:11 PM

Minor Times – 11:18 PM – 12:48 AM / 12:28 PM – 1:58 PM

Fish Activity Very Low (14)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waxing Crescent – illumination 43.1%

Friday, August 5

Major Times – 6:13 AM – 8:43 AM / 6:34 PM – 9:04 PM

Minor Times – 11:54 PM – 1:24 AM / 1:33 PM – 3:03 PM

Fish Activity Very Low (11)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

First Quarter – illumination 54.5%

Saturday, August 6

Major Times – 7:08 AM – 9:38 AM / 7:32 PM – 10:02 PM

Minor Times –12:34 AM – 2:04 AM / 2:41 – 4:11 PM

Fish Activity Low (26)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure even

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 65.8%

We Go Fishing

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

Sources:

Fishing Points App

Windy App

Texas Parks and Wildlife - https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg