South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of July 11, 2022

We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Try live shrimp or cut menhaden, ladyfish, or mullet. Sometimes croaker will catch the reds as well. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Try live croaker or live shrimp. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Good. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Try dead shrimp. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other – Multiple species are at the jetties including tarpon, Spanish mackerel, Kingfish, and even the occasional Red Snapper. There have been reports of Tripletail in Corpus Christi Bay around the gas wells. Mangrove snapper are around structure as well.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

As always, pay attention to the majors and minors. Early morning or later afternoon seem to produce the best, especially for lure anglers. Redfish have been over grassy areas. Shell areas produce speckled trout. Pay attention to the water temperatures. If the water is too warm, look for cooler waters with deeper edges. Look for potholes on the grass flats. Bait activity is also important and there is lots of bait in the bays systems. Combine multiple factors to give you the best opportunity.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, July 11, 2022

Major Times – 10:19 AM – 12:49 PM

Minor Times – 3:32 AM – 5:02 AM / 6:06 PM – 7:36 PM

Fish Activity High (72)

Winds from the S and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 94.3%

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Major Times – 10:49 PM – 1:19 AM / 11:21 – 1:51 PM

Minor Times – 4:31 AM – 6:01 AM / 7:11 PM – 8:41 PM

Fish Activity Very High (85)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 98.4%

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Major Times – 11:54 PM – 2:24 AM / 12:23 PM – 2:53 PM

Minor Times – 5:36 AM – 7:06 AM / 8:11 PM – 9:41 PM

Fish Activity Very High (95)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Full Moon – illumination 99.8%

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Major Times – 12:58 AM – 3:28 AM / 1:24 PM – 3:54 PM

Minor Times – 6:45 AM – 8:15 AM / 9:03 PM – 10:33 PM

Fish Activity Very High (86)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waning Gibbous – illumination 98.5%

Friday, Jul 15, 2022

Major Times – 1:59 AM – 4:29 AM / 2:21 PM – 4:51 PM

Minor Times – 7:54 AM – 9:24 AM / 9:47 PM – 11:17 PM

Fish Activity High (73)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure even

Waning Gibbous – illumination 94.5%

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Major Times – 2:54 AM – 5:24 AM / 3:13 PM – 5:43 PM

Minor Times –9:01 AM – 10:31 AM / 10:25 PM = 11:55 PM

Fish Activity Average (59)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Gibbous – illumination 88.1%

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

We Go Fishing

Sources:

Fishing Points App

Windy App

Texas Parks and Wildlife - https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg