South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of July 4, 2022

We Go Fishing

Happy Independence Day! Stay safe! Plan for a designated driver and do not drink and boat!

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Live Shrimp and cut mullet are the best baits. The redfish have been up shallow against the shorelines. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Croaker is the best bait. Live Shrimp also is effective. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Good. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Good. Dead shrimp is the best bait. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other – No other significant fish activity is reported.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

The winds and the weather has been more cooperative in the past week. It is hot, so stay hydrated. Choose your favorite plastics and free-line them or put them under a popping cork. Work the edges and deeper guts. When the winds are not a factor, be sure you are in a place with a good tidal flow.

Look for areas with shell bottoms, shell reefs, and other shell structures. As always, find the bait and you are likely to find the predator fish. Incorporate the major and minors into your fishing plans. Early mornings have been the most productive times.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, July 4, 2022

Major Times – 4:28 AM – 6:58 AM / 4:43 PM – 7:13 PM

Minor Times – 10:43 AM – 12:13 PM

Fish Activity Low (36)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waxing Crescent – Illumination 27.3%

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Major Times – 5:12 AM – 7:42 AM / 5:28 PM – 7:58 PM

Minor Times – 11:44 PM – 1:14 AM / 11:40 PM – 1:10PM

Fish Activity Low (23)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waxing Crescent – Illumination 36.9%

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Major Times – 5:57 AM – 8:27 AM / 6:12 PM – 8:42 PM

Minor Times – 12:15 AM – 1:45 AM / 12:38 PM – 2:08 PM

Fish Activity Very Low (11)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure even

First Quarter – illumination 47.5%

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Major Times – 6:42 AM – 9:12 AM / 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Minor Times – 12:46 AM – 2:15 AM / 1:39 PM – 3:09 PM

Fish Activity Very Low (16)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 58.4%

Friday, July 8, 2022

Major Times – 7:31 AM – 10:01 AM / 7:50 PM – 10:20 PM

Minor Times – 1:20 AM – 2:50 AM / 2:42 PM – 4:12 PM

Fish Activity Low (29)

Winds from the SE and moderate

Barometric Pressure rising

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 69.2%

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Major Times – 8:24 AM – 10:54 AM / 8:45 PM – 11:15 PM

Minor Times – 1:58 AM – 3:28 AM / 3:49 PM – 5:19 PM

Fish Activity Average (44)

Winds from the SSE and moderate

Barometric Pressure falling

Waxing Gibbous – illumination 79.2%

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

We Go Fishing

Sources:

Fishing Points App

Windy App

Texas Parks and Wildlife - https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg