South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of June 20, 2022

We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Cut baits (mullet and menhaden) are the best baits. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Free-lined live croaker is the best bait. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Fair. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Fair. Dead shrimp on a jig-head or free-lined is best. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other – Spanish Mackerel are at the Port Aransas jetties.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

Look for areas with shell bottom and reefs. Anglers report redfish and speckled trout around the shell areas. Areas with access to deeper guts and cuts are best. Work edges and shorelines with shell areas. Water will be higher and the winds have blown out many areas. Keep these factors in mind when making your plan.

Early morning and late before sunset is likely to be the most productive times in the coming week. As is normal, look for bait working in the area. Find the bait and you will find the fish.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, June 20, 2022

Low Tide – 2:48 AM .08 ft / High Tide – 10:47 AM .82 ft

Low Tide - 5:08 PM .65 ft / High Tide – 8:40 PM .70 ft

Fish Activity Very Low (12)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Gibbous – illumination 55.8%

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Low Tide – 3:58 AM .31 ft / High Tide – 10:42 AM .78 ft

Low Tide – 5:58 PM .43 ft / High Tide – 11:42 PM .71 ft

Fish Activity Very Low (13)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure rising

Last quarter – illumination 44.9%

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Low Tide – 5:38 AM .53 ft / High Tide – 10:37 AM .79 ft

Low Tide – 6:36 PM .21 ft

Fish Activity Low (26)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Crescent – illumination 34.4%

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Low Tide – 7:22 AM .70 ft / High Tide – 1:53 AM .79 ft

Low Tide – 7:09 PM .03 ft / High Tide – 10:49 AM .83 ft

Fish Activity Low (37)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Crescent – illumination 24.9%

Friday, June 24, 2022

Low Tide – 8:44 AM .83 ft / High Tide – 4:55 AM .95 ft

Low Tide – 7:40 PM -.11 ft

Fish Activity Average (50)

Winds from the SSE and moderate – Barometric Pressure even

Waning Crescent – illumination 16.7%

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Low Tide – 10:12 AM .91 ft / High Tide – 5:51 AM 1.05 ft

Low Tide – 8:09 PM -.20ft

Fish Activity Average (62)

Winds from the S and moderate – Barometric Pressure even

Waning Crescent – illumination 10%

*Tidal Information is for Aransas Pass, Texas. Be sure to adjust tidal activity earlier or later for your specific area on the coast.

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

