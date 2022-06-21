South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of June 20, 2022

We Go Fishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDf7i_0gFq5GyS00
We Go Fishing

Target Species:

· Redfish – Good. Cut baits (mullet and menhaden) are the best baits. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

· Speckled Trout – Good. Free-lined live croaker is the best bait. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

· Flounder – Fair. The minimum length is 15”. The bag limit is five per person per day

· Black Drum – Fair. Dead shrimp on a jig-head or free-lined is best. The minimum length is 14” and the maximum length is 30”. The bag limit is five per person per day.

· Other – Spanish Mackerel are at the Port Aransas jetties.

General Fishing Notes for South Texas:

Look for areas with shell bottom and reefs. Anglers report redfish and speckled trout around the shell areas. Areas with access to deeper guts and cuts are best. Work edges and shorelines with shell areas. Water will be higher and the winds have blown out many areas. Keep these factors in mind when making your plan.

Early morning and late before sunset is likely to be the most productive times in the coming week. As is normal, look for bait working in the area. Find the bait and you will find the fish.

Forecast Fishing Conditions for the week:

Monday, June 20, 2022

Low Tide – 2:48 AM .08 ft / High Tide – 10:47 AM .82 ft

Low Tide - 5:08 PM .65 ft / High Tide – 8:40 PM .70 ft

Fish Activity Very Low (12)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Gibbous – illumination 55.8%

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Low Tide – 3:58 AM .31 ft / High Tide – 10:42 AM .78 ft

Low Tide – 5:58 PM .43 ft / High Tide – 11:42 PM .71 ft

Fish Activity Very Low (13)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure rising

Last quarter – illumination 44.9%

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Low Tide – 5:38 AM .53 ft / High Tide – 10:37 AM .79 ft

Low Tide – 6:36 PM .21 ft

Fish Activity Low (26)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Crescent – illumination 34.4%

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Low Tide – 7:22 AM .70 ft / High Tide – 1:53 AM .79 ft

Low Tide – 7:09 PM .03 ft / High Tide – 10:49 AM .83 ft

Fish Activity Low (37)

Winds from the SE and moderate – Barometric Pressure falling

Waning Crescent – illumination 24.9%

Friday, June 24, 2022

Low Tide – 8:44 AM .83 ft / High Tide – 4:55 AM .95 ft

Low Tide – 7:40 PM -.11 ft

Fish Activity Average (50)

Winds from the SSE and moderate – Barometric Pressure even

Waning Crescent – illumination 16.7%

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Low Tide – 10:12 AM .91 ft / High Tide – 5:51 AM 1.05 ft

Low Tide – 8:09 PM -.20ft

Fish Activity Average (62)

Winds from the S and moderate – Barometric Pressure even

Waning Crescent – illumination 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoSyC_0gFq5GyS00
We Go Fishing

*Tidal Information is for Aransas Pass, Texas. Be sure to adjust tidal activity earlier or later for your specific area on the coast.

**The fish activity forecast is based on multiple different factors, including, but not limited to solunar information, air pressure, and tidal conditions.

Sources:

Fishing Points App

Windy App

Texas Parks and Wildlife - https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fishing report# fishing tips# fishing# south texas# we go fishing

Comments / 0

Published by

We (Ben & Karen) are a fishing couple from Texas. We bring you weekly fishing stories, tips, and news from around the great state of Texas! We also post videos of our fishing adventures!

Texas State
3530 followers

More from We Go Fishing

Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of June 13, 2022

· Redfish – Good. Redfish have been against shorelines and edges. Cut menhaden is the best bait. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of June 6, 2022

· Redfish – Good. Redfish are good on cut menhaden and cut mullet in two-six feet of water. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 23, 2022

· Redfish – Good. The redfish are scattered. Cut baits work well. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day. · Speckled Trout – Good. Speckled trout are moving to the reefs and hard structure. There are plenty of undersized trout. The trout are good on live Croaker early in the morning. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 16, 2022

· Redfish – Great. Redfish are moving in shallow water in the potholes. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day. · Speckled Trout – Great. Anglers are finding Speckled trout around rock structures. The minimum is 17” and the maximum is 23”. The bag limit is three per person per day. These regulations are for areas South of FM 457.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 9, 2022

· Redfish – Great! Anglers are catching redfish in the sand pockets and sand holes. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of May 1, 2022

· Redfish – Good. Live shrimp is the best bait. They also live cut menhaden and cut mullet. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 17, 2022

· Redfish – Good. Ladyfish are showing. Use cut ladyfish to target redfish. Live shrimp is good for redfish. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 10, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 10, 2022. · Redfish – Good. Shrimp and finger mullet are the best bait. Cut shad is also a good bait. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 3, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of April 3, 2022. · Redfish – Fair. Free-lined shrimp or live mullet is working well. Redfish are also hitting cut mullet and cut menhaden. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 27, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 27, 2022. · Redfish – Good. Free-lined shrimp or under a popping cork works well. Live and fresh-cut mullet work well too. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 20, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 20, 2022. · Redfish – Good. Good numbers of slot reds are in the bay systems. Free-lined shrimp or under a popping cork works well. Live and fresh-cut mullet work well too. The minimum is 20” and the maximum is 28”. The bag limit is three per person per day.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 13, 2022

Remember this week is Spring Break for many Texans.Expect busier than normal waterways and more anglers looking for the bite.Be courteous and patient!. · Redfish – Redfish are scattered. Live shrimp or your favorite light-colored soft plastic works well under a popping cork. Live mullet also catches good slot reds. Bull reds are slow but are still around.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 6, 2022

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of March 6, 2022. Redfish – Look for the redfish to be in holes around the structure. Best baits include live shrimp, gulps, spoons, and paddle tails.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of January 10, 2022

This is your weekly fishing report for the week of January 10, 2022. · Redfish – There are plenty of slot redfish around. Bull redfish are in deeper water. Free-lined shrimp, free-lined live mullet, and cut baits (mullet / ladyfish) work best.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of December 13, 2021

Target Species: This is one of the best time of year for fishing in South Texas. Multiple species of fish are plentiful. Anglers are catching plenty of Speckled Trout, Redfish, and Black Drum. Sheepshead are still slow. There are also reports of Pompano around structure. Do not forget that flounder season remains closed.

Read full story
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of December 6, 2021

Target Species: This is one of the best time of year for fishing in South Texas. Multiple species of fish are plentiful. Anglers are catching plenty of Speckled Trout, Redfish, Black Drum, and Sheepshead. There are also reports of Pompano and Spanish mackerel. Do not forget that flounder season remains closed.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of 11/29/21 - 12/5/21

Ben with a Bull Redfish while kayakingWe Go Fishing. Target Species: Multiple species continue to be good inshore. Anglers are targeting just about every species found in our inshore fishery. Anglers are reporting sand trout, speckled trout, black drum, bull redfish, slot redfish, and sheepshead. The black drum are being found in schools. Remember flounder season is closed.

Read full story

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 22, 2021

Karen with a nice shark caught from Bob Hall PierWe Go Fishing. Happy Thanksgiving! It is fall and the fishing is good! More cold fronts will solidify the fall patterns. Anglers should look to target deeper water in the mornings and shallower water in the afternoons when the water warms and the sun is overhead. The north winds will be pushing more water out of the back lakes, so look for drains from the marshes. Spoil islands with access to deeper channels are a good bet.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 15, 2021

Karen with a large slot Redfish on a kayak tripWe Go Fishing. As we head into fall, the key is going to be finding deep guts in the mornings and targeting the flats in the afternoon. As we have been saying, this is also the time to use the biggest baits. The fish are eating heavily as the winter months approach when baitfish and food sources become more scarce. If you have a boat, keep moving until you find the fish. Drifting the flats in the afternoon, when the water warms has been productive.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy